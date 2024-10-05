Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Teladoc Health Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Teladoc Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:TDOC) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Teladoc Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Thomas McKinley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$82k worth of shares at a price of US$7.57 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$9.04. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 19.00k shares worth US$141k. But they sold 1.87k shares for US$24k. Overall, Teladoc Health insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Teladoc Health Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Teladoc Health insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$141k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Teladoc Health insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Teladoc Health Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Teladoc Health we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Teladoc Health has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

