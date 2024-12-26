Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy BioRestorative Therapies Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BioRestorative Therapies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Dale Broadrick bought US$162k worth of shares at a price of US$1.38 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$1.54. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 128.31k shares worth US$172k. On the other hand they divested 1.11k shares, for US$1.8k. Overall, BioRestorative Therapies insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:BRTX Insider Trading Volume December 26th 2024

Are BioRestorative Therapies Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter insider Dale Broadrick sold US$1.8k worth of equity. That's not a lot. The net selling is so small that it's hard to draw any conclusions from these recent transactions.

Insider Ownership Of BioRestorative Therapies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that BioRestorative Therapies insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$2.1m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BioRestorative Therapies Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think BioRestorative Therapies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, BioRestorative Therapies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

