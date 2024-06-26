Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Mitie Group Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mitie Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director Phil Bentley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£258k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.02 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.16. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Mitie Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Mitie Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Mitie Group over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Director Chetan Patel purchased UK£33k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Mitie Group insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about UK£19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Mitie Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Mitie Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mitie Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Mitie Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

