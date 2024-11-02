Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Titon Holdings Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Titon Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by James Brooke was the biggest purchase of Titon Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.80 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 192.81k shares worth UK£145k. But insiders sold 23.00k shares worth UK£18k. Overall, Titon Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Titon Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Titon Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought UK£145k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Titon Holdings insiders own 33% of the company, worth about UK£3.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Titon Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Titon Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Titon Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

