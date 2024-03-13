Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Trinex Minerals Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Trinex Minerals Limited (ASX:TX3), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Trinex Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Geoffrey Crow bought AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.018 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.005 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Trinex Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.014. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Trinex Minerals insiders own about AU$1.6m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trinex Minerals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Trinex Minerals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Trinex Minerals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Trinex Minerals you should be aware of.

