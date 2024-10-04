Playtika (PLTK): Hedge Fund Interest Rises with $99.61 Million in Stakes from 19 Investors

We recently published a list of 6 Best Video Game Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) stands against the other best video game stocks to invest in.

Video Gaming Market

According to a report by Precedence Research, the global video games market was valued at $248.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $664.96 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.32%. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, which provide immersive gaming experiences.

The Asia Pacific region held a revenue share of 54.14% in 2023, driven by the region’s large population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization. North America held a share of 22.43% in 2023, driven by the presence of leading console manufacturers such as Microsoft and Sony. The region is home to some of the world’s largest and most influential gaming companies, contributing to the industry’s growth.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud gaming, the introduction of VR and AR technologies, and the growing popularity of online gaming. However, the growing complexity of game development, the increasing costs, and the need for specialized skills and expertise required to develop immersive experiences are restraining the market’s growth.

Gaming Industry Struggles to Secure Investment

According to Spike Laurie, Partner at VC Hiro Capital, the gaming industry is facing a funding crisis, with investors becoming increasingly cautious about backing new projects. The bar is extremely high right now, and merely having a great game idea and a talented team is no longer sufficient to secure investment. Laurie explains that the current economic situation is tough, with interest rates rising and people’s disposable income taking a hit.

Eliana Oikawa, CEO of Wings, an investment company that finances independent game developers, agrees that the fundraising market is tight, and investors are worried about the risk of not being able to raise further rounds. Many funds are sitting on the sidelines, and the collective caution has become self-fulfilling. We’re being very selective about what we’re backing, and we’re looking for companies that have a unique value proposition and a clear path to profitability.

Patrick O’Donnell, Video Gaming Analyst at Goodbody Equity Research, notes that the current situation in the game industry is very challenging. O’Donnell explains that there is a lot of competition, and it’s harder for new games to break through. We’re looking for companies that have a clear entrepreneurial approach and the ability to validate from users or the market early and often. The industry needs to focus on business essentials and make more money than it needs to spend.

The global video games market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AR and VR technologies, cloud gaming, and online gaming. However, the gaming industry is facing a funding crisis, with investors becoming increasingly cautious about backing new projects.

Our Methodology

For this article, we sifted through ETFs and online rankings to compile an initial list of 15 video game stocks. From that list, we shortlisted the stocks that were the most widely held by hedge funds, as of Q2 2024. The hedge fund sentiment was sourced from our database of 912 elite hedge funds.

A close-up of a hand holding a mobile device with a gaming app open on the screen.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 19

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is an Israeli mobile gaming company known for its portfolio of social casino games and casual games. The company utilizes data-driven tools to enhance user engagement and offers in-app purchases for its games. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is known for titles such as Slotomania and Bingo Blitz, which have garnered a large following.

As a key player in the mobile gaming sector, the company continues to explore acquisitions and expansion in the global market. On September 18, Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) entered into an agreement to acquire SuperPlay, a mobile gaming company, for a potential price of up to $2 billion. The acquisition is expected to contribute $340 million in revenue in the first year and grow at a rate of 50% in the next year, followed by 40% growth in the subsequent two years. The acquisition will also lead to lower overall margins, with adjusted EBITDA margins expected to drop to 25%.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is currently trading at a relatively attractive valuation, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, which represents a 41.87% discount to the sector median of 13.94. Analysts forecast the company to grow its earnings by 13.13% this year and have a consensus on the stock’s Buy rating, with a median price target of $9.59, which suggests a potential upside of almost 18% from current levels. As of the second quarter 19 hedge funds own stakes in the company valued at $99.61 million. AQR Capital Management is the largest shareholder in the company and owns shares worth $61.67 million, according to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database.

Overall PLTK ranks 6th on our list of best video game stocks to invest in.

