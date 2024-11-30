Plato Income Maximiser's (ASX:PL8) Dividend Will Be A$0.0055

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) will pay a dividend of A$0.0055 on the 31st of December. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Plato Income Maximiser's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 123% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 5.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Plato Income Maximiser's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Plato Income Maximiser has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was A$0.054 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.066. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.9% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that Plato Income Maximiser's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.4% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

We should note that Plato Income Maximiser has issued stock equal to 18% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Plato Income Maximiser's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Plato Income Maximiser's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

