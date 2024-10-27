Plans to overhaul shopping centre entrances

Plans have been revealed to revamp the entrances to a city's largest shopping centre.

Property company Savills, who were appointed as receivers for Highcross Shopping Centre Ltd in February 2023, said the plans in Leicester will improve the centre's visibility and "emphasise the city’s cultural heritage".

After a planning application was submitted in September, the entrances on East Gates, High Street, Church Gate and Bond Street will be redesigned as "urban landmarks" to celebrate Leicester’s fashion and textiles industry.

Savills said the works are expected to begin in spring 2025, subject to planning permission.

The new entrances will include features relating to Leicester's fashion and textile industry [Savills]

Each entrance will mirror textures known throughout fashion and each one include a "runway" created through lighting, shapes and materials, a spokesperson said.

Savills said the development would take about six months to complete and would be carried out in phases so shoppers will face "minimal disruption".

