New plans for the City's tallest skyscraper will retain much loved square

The new plans for 1 Undershaft will retain more space at the foot of the mega-tower (DBOX)

New plans have been submitted for the City’s tallest skyscraper after complaints that the vast 74 storey building would rob workers of much valued “oasis” of outdoor space.

The developers of 1 Undershaft, led by development manager Stanhope, filed their latest proposals to the planners at the City of London Corporation last night after being told to revisit their plans in July.

It follows a major overhaul of the proposals “to reconfigure the building’s lower floors and improve the surrounding public realm.”

The 309 metre mega-tower next to the Leadenhall building will be the tallest structure in the Square Mile’s “eastern cluster” of skyscrapers which includes the “Bishopsgate sisters” at 22 and 8.

Corporation planners deferred a decision to approve the plans in the summer after objections to the resulting loss of the St Helen’s Square area, where many City office workers congregate at lunchtime.

Chair of Lloyd’s of London Bruce Carnegie-Brown wrote to the Corporation stating it “would rob the City of a really important convening space”. St Helen’s Square at the junction of Leadenhall Street and St. Mary's Axe has been described as “a mini oasis within the hustle and bustle of the City of London. “The revised plans will involve more of St Helen’s Square being retained that previously proposed, moving the southern façade further north and combining the public entrances in a new, raised grand lobby.

Developers said the latest iteration “will deliver an enhanced, accessible and active public realm, with Undershaft Square to the west of the building reimagined to establish a new public garden for people to enjoy.”

The building will still have a publicly accessible garden on the 11th floor, and Europe’s highest public viewing gallery at the very top of the building. There will also be an educational space curated by the London Museum dedicated to learning about London’s geography, history and commerce.

Eric Parry, Founder at Eric Parry Architects, said: “1 Undershaft is a uniquely welcoming tall building in the City of London that provides free public access on multiple levels throughout the building.

“These include the London Museum’s education space and free viewing gallery on the uppermost floors and what will become an extraordinary new elevatedpublic sky garden on the 11th floor.

“We’ve listened to the feedback offered by stakeholders and neighbours and submitted a new design proposal for the lower part of the building that improves upon our earlier plans, with more space available in St Helen’s Square, a more strongly expressed public entrance to the building, a new public screen and temporary stage providing cultural experiences, and intensified planting to the landscaped spaces around the base.

“Crucially, the benefits of the earlier proposal are retained, meaning that 1 Undershaft will meet the unique opportunity to secure civic value presented by this site at the centre of the City of London.”