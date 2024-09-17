Planned merger of Super RTL, Nickelodeon withdrawn, says German cartel office

BERLIN (Reuters) - German broadcaster RTL and Paramount have withdrawn their bid to merge Super RTL, a children's television network, with Nickelodeon, said the German cartel office on Tuesday.

The office said the withdrawal happened after it informed the companies that it intended to prohibit the planned marriage.

Super RTL, belonging to Bertelsmann's RTL Group, in April said it had struck a deal to acquire Nickelodeon series in Germany.

Under the agreement, Super RTL would have acquired a rights package to bring current and upcoming series from Nickelodeon, owned by Paramount Global, to its television programme.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)