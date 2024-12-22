Planet Image International Limited's (NASDAQ:YIBO) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

In This Article:
Planet Image International's (NASDAQ:YIBO) stock is up by a considerable 30% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Planet Image International's ROE today.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Planet Image International is:
15% = US$8.1m ÷ US$54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
A Side By Side comparison of Planet Image International's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE
To start with, Planet Image International's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Yet, Planet Image International has posted measly growth of 4.4% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.
As a next step, we compared Planet Image International's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 9.2% in the same period.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Planet Image International fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.
Is Planet Image International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
Planet Image International doesn't pay any regular dividends, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. This doesn't explain the low earnings growth number that we discussed above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.
Conclusion
Overall, we feel that Planet Image International certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Planet Image International by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.
