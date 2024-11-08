GuruFocus.com

Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

  • Same Club Sales Growth: 4.3% increase in Q3.

  • Total Revenue: $292.2 million, up from $277.6 million in the previous year.

  • Net Income: $42.4 million.

  • Adjusted Net Income: $54.7 million.

  • Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share: $0.64.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $123.1 million with a margin of 42.1%.

  • Franchise Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 71.1%.

  • Corporate Owned Club Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 39.3%.

  • Equipment Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 30%.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $530.7 million as of September 30, 2024.

  • New Clubs Opened: 21 new clubs in Q3.

  • Membership: Approximately 19.6 million members at the end of Q3.

  • Black Card Membership: 63.1% of total membership.

  • SG&A Expenses: $32.6 million.

  • Adjusted SG&A: $31.3 million.

  • Cost of Revenue: $45.7 million, a decrease of 15%.

  • Outlook for 2024 Revenue Growth: 8% to 9% range.

  • Outlook for 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Growth: 8% to 9% range.

  • Outlook for 2024 Adjusted Net Income Growth: 8% to 9% range.

  • Outlook for 2024 Adjusted EPS Growth: 11% to 12% range.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

  • Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) reported a 4.3% growth in same club sales for Q3, indicating strong performance.

  • The company successfully increased its classic card membership price to $15, which is expected to enhance long-term revenue.

  • PLNT's strategic initiatives include enhancing member experience and optimizing club formats, which are expected to drive future growth.

  • The company has a robust cash position with $530.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2024.

  • PLNT is expanding internationally, with plans to grow in markets like Mexico, Spain, and Australia, which could significantly increase its global footprint.

Negative Points

  • The increase in classic card membership price may lead to short-term softness in net member growth.

  • The company faces challenges in maintaining churn rates, particularly in regions like Tennessee where churn remains elevated.

  • PLNT's equipment segment revenue decreased by 6.7% due to fewer new club placements and a shift towards more strength equipment.

  • The company anticipates a significant increase in SG&A expenses in Q4 due to strategic investments, which could impact short-term profitability.

  • There is uncertainty regarding the pace of new club openings in 2025, with the company yet to provide specific guidance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share insights on the percentage of gross adds that are reactivated members and the response to the higher classic card price? A: About a third of our joins are returning members, with the past quarter seeing about 38% as returning members. We continue to market to former members, and the response to the price increase has been supportive. The $15 price point today represents greater value than the $10 price did 25 years ago, and we expect it to be accretive to average unit volumes (AUVs) after 12 months. - Colleen Keating, CEO

