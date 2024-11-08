Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Same Club Sales Growth: 4.3% increase in Q3.

Total Revenue: $292.2 million, up from $277.6 million in the previous year.

Net Income: $42.4 million.

Adjusted Net Income: $54.7 million.

Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share: $0.64.

Adjusted EBITDA: $123.1 million with a margin of 42.1%.

Franchise Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 71.1%.

Corporate Owned Club Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 39.3%.

Equipment Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 30%.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $530.7 million as of September 30, 2024.

New Clubs Opened: 21 new clubs in Q3.

Membership: Approximately 19.6 million members at the end of Q3.

Black Card Membership: 63.1% of total membership.

SG&A Expenses: $32.6 million.

Adjusted SG&A: $31.3 million.

Cost of Revenue: $45.7 million, a decrease of 15%.

Outlook for 2024 Revenue Growth: 8% to 9% range.

Outlook for 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Growth: 8% to 9% range.

Outlook for 2024 Adjusted Net Income Growth: 8% to 9% range.

Outlook for 2024 Adjusted EPS Growth: 11% to 12% range.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) reported a 4.3% growth in same club sales for Q3, indicating strong performance.

The company successfully increased its classic card membership price to $15, which is expected to enhance long-term revenue.

PLNT's strategic initiatives include enhancing member experience and optimizing club formats, which are expected to drive future growth.

The company has a robust cash position with $530.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2024.

PLNT is expanding internationally, with plans to grow in markets like Mexico, Spain, and Australia, which could significantly increase its global footprint.

Negative Points

The increase in classic card membership price may lead to short-term softness in net member growth.

The company faces challenges in maintaining churn rates, particularly in regions like Tennessee where churn remains elevated.

PLNT's equipment segment revenue decreased by 6.7% due to fewer new club placements and a shift towards more strength equipment.

The company anticipates a significant increase in SG&A expenses in Q4 due to strategic investments, which could impact short-term profitability.

There is uncertainty regarding the pace of new club openings in 2025, with the company yet to provide specific guidance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share insights on the percentage of gross adds that are reactivated members and the response to the higher classic card price? A: About a third of our joins are returning members, with the past quarter seeing about 38% as returning members. We continue to market to former members, and the response to the price increase has been supportive. The $15 price point today represents greater value than the $10 price did 25 years ago, and we expect it to be accretive to average unit volumes (AUVs) after 12 months. - Colleen Keating, CEO

