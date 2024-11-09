Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Total Revenue: $32.2 million in Q3 2024, up from $31.1 million in Q2 2024 and $24.8 million in Q3 2023.

Florida Revenue Contribution: $10.5 million in Q3 2024, up from $7.2 million in Q2 2024.

Gross Profit: $16.7 million in Q3 2024, compared to $15.8 million in Q2 2024.

Gross Margin: 51.9% in Q3 2024, up from 50.1% in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.3 million in Q3 2024, compared to $3.2 million in Q2 2024 and $0.2 million in Q3 2023.

Cash Balance: $29.5 million as of September 30, 2024.

Operating Cash Flow: $2.9 million generated in Q3 2024.

CapEx: $2.4 million spent in Q3 2024.

Retail Revenue: $28.7 million in Q3 2024, a 5% sequential increase from $27.4 million.

Wholesale, Lifestyle, and Other Revenue: $3.4 million in Q3 2024.

Sales and Marketing Expense: $1.6 million in Q3 2024, consistent at 5% of revenue.

G&A Expense: $14.8 million in Q3 2024, up from $12.3 million in Q2 2024.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH) reported a 5% sequential increase in total retail revenue, reaching $28.7 million.

The company achieved a 25% sequential improvement in revenue from its neighborhood superstore, driven by contributions from Florida operations.

Gross margin improved to 51.9% in Q3 2024, up from 50.1% in Q2 2024, due to increased sales of own-branded products and operational efficiencies.

The company moved up to the third position in branded sales in Nevada and ranked second in edibles portfolio sales, led by Haha Gummies.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNH) has a strong cash position with $29.5 million, which is expected to cover upcoming debt maturities and planned capital expenditures.

Negative Points

The Las Vegas Superstore experienced a decline in traffic and average spend, mirroring a 3% drop in city visits and a 7% decrease in average spend.

The company anticipates flat or slightly down revenue in Q4 2024 across all markets except Florida, due to seasonal slowdowns and store closures from hurricanes.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.3 million in Q3 2024 from $3.2 million in Q2 2024, driven by lower operating leverage in Florida and Nevada.

The Florida market faced challenges with product quality during the summer, impacting revenue, although improvements are underway.

Increased competition and pricing pressure in California and Nevada markets continue to challenge retail performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the performance in California during the quarter? A: Dennis Logan, Chief Financial Officer: California's revenue was down about $110,000 quarter-over-quarter and $350,000 year-over-year due to pricing pressure at both retail and wholesale levels. Despite this, we continue to sell 100% of the product from our Coalinga cultivation facility. Bob Groesbeck, CEO, added that the introduction of Haha branded gummies into the wholesale market has been positively received, and there are plans for potential collaborations to drive traffic to the retail location.

Story Continues