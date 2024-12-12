Plan for retiring gas network ‘desperately needed’ as UK shifts to clean energy

A plan for funding and retiring the UK’s gas network is “desperately needed” as the country shifts towards clean energy, experts have said.

The UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) has backed the Government’s mission to achieve clean power by 2030, which Labour said last week would mean at least 95% low-carbon electricity by the end of the decade.

But in its annual review of energy policy, UKERC warned clean power by 2030 is just a first step towards a wider vision of clean energy – including for heating and industry – in the 2030s and beyond.

The researchers said gas infrastructure will remain key to energy security for the coming years, but faces decline as Britain moves to renewable power and clean home heating systems to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero overall by 2050.

An estimated £3 billion “and counting” of capital investments in gas pipelines is scheduled to be recovered from bill payers after 2050 – when there will be no customers left on the network, the report warns.

The Government has a ‘mission’ to deliver clean power by 2030 (Danny Lawson/PA)

In the coming years, network costs will be split between a dwindling number of customers, pushing up prices – with vulnerable people such as renters and low-income households least able to make the shift away from gas.

It could cost as much as £29 billion to disconnect customers from the gas network and £25 billion to physically decommission the pipelines, the report warned.

A “whole system plan for the retirement of the network is desperately needed” with decisions on the technology mix for home heating, clarity on boiler phase-out dates, the role of hydrogen, and even potential nationalisation of the network, a report from the research centre said.

UKERC warned it is essential to address how gas infrastructure will be funded in future, and to carefully and strategically plan the transition away from the fossil fuel.

The report also said the challenge of meeting the 2030 goal should not distract from the even larger challenges of the following decades, when the whole power system needs to expand as people switch to electric heating and cars and new infrastructure will be needed.

It called for measures to ensure the energy transition delivers for vulnerable consumers faced with high fuel prices, with adequate funding for the Government’s warm homes plan, delivery of insulation and reforms to the electricity market to deliver affordable energy for lower income households.

And with half of industrial energy consumption still provided by fossil fuels, an industrial strategy with a strong focus on decarbonisation is needed, and protection of nature should be at the heart of the energy transition, it said.

