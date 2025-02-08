Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Performance and Strategic ...

Leverage Target Ratio for 2025: Expected to operate at or below the low end of 3.25 times to 3.75 times.

Release Date: February 07, 2025

Plains GP Holdings LP ( NASDAQ:PAGP ) maintains a strong balance sheet, providing significant financial capacity and flexibility, and expects to operate at or below the low end of its leverage target ratio in 2025.

The company announced a 20% increase in the quarterly distribution, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to unit holders and optimizing its capital structure.

Plains GP Holdings LP ( NASDAQ:PAGP ) exceeded its expectations for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with adjusted EBITDA of $729 million and $2.78 billion respectively, surpassing initial guidance by approximately $105 million.

The company remains exposed to potential impacts from tariffs on Canadian crude, which could affect its NGL and crude business dynamics.

Certain long-haul contract tariffs are expected to reset and step down in the second half of 2025, potentially impacting revenue.

The NGL segment's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be slightly lower year over year, with a shift to approximately 45% fee-based in 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give a little background on how some of these tuck-ins came together in January, and if there are other meaningful opportunities you're working on currently? A: These deals don't happen overnight. Our organization is constantly looking for opportunities, and several came together simultaneously. We are nurturing more opportunities, but timing is unpredictable. We focus on capital discipline and strategic need, ensuring good returns for unit holders. - Wilfred Chiang, CEO

Q: If tariffs on Canada are eventually implemented, how could that impact Plains' NGL and crude business? A: There are many scenarios, but our guidance range encompasses probable outcomes. We have been mitigating potential impacts proactively, and any tariffs would fall within our guidance range. - Wilfred Chiang, CEO

Q: What could drive you towards the upper end of your 2025 guidance, as happened in 2024? A: Volume growth and oil prices are key factors. More activity could drive higher volumes, and we have a 200,000 to 300,000-barrel per day growth guidance for the Permian. I would take the over on momentum into 2025. - Wilfred Chiang, CEO

Q: Could you provide an update on your initiatives to streamline operations and whether any of that is included in the 2025 guidance? A: Streamlining is a continuous process, and some efficiency numbers are included in this year's guidance. We are integrating acquisitions and driving synergies, which will continue to show progress throughout the year. - Wilfred Chiang, CEO

Q: How do you view the macro environment for crude oil prices and which basins do you see growing over time? A: The backdrop is constructive with low inventories and policy factors like sanctions affecting prices. We see growth in the Rockies, Canada, and the Permian, with new developments in the Eagle Ford and midcontinent areas. - Jeremy Goebel, Chief Commercial Officer

