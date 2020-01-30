From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 40 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports

Any modern sports fan is probably familiar with the work of author Michael Lewis, even if they don’t realize it. His breakout hit “Moneyball” detailed how Billy Beane, a former general manager of the Oakland A’s, leveraged statistical analysis into building a better baseball team with less money — and it completely changed the face of the game. Likewise, Lewis’ book “The Blind Side” dug into how devastating pass rushers like Lawrence Taylor forced football teams to recognize that the left tackle — the one protecting the “blind side” of a right-handed quarterback — is one of the more important positions on the field.

While these two books were about different sports played on opposite sides of the country, they honed in on the concept of value. In particular, how do the people putting together professional sports teams determine which players are the most decisive when it comes to winning? And how do they spend the dollars at their disposal as strategically as possible to get the players that will make the biggest difference?

That second question can get even trickier when you include market dynamics. No matter how essential a player might be to a team’s success, it won’t translate into a big contract if there’s an abundance of other players capable of doing the same job. As such, player salaries can be a fascinating insight into the value of specific positions and athletes to a successful team.

To find the most valuable positions in sports, GOBankingRates analyzed salary information from Spotrac and Sports Reference for the four North American professional sports leagues with at least $1 billion in annual revenue — the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB — and broke it down by position. By taking the average salary for each position and comparing it to the average salary for the league as a whole, you get a clear sense of how free agent markets are rewarding some players while eschewing others.

Take a look at all 40 positions in football, basketball, hockey and baseball, ranked by how much more — or less — those players make than the average athlete in their league. You’ll see that there’s a huge discrepancy when it comes to the highest-paying jobs in sports.

Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Last updated: Jan. 30, 2020

40. Relief Pitcher

League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $2,472,810

$2,472,810 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: -45.17%

Pictured: Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski

39. Catcher





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $2,986,885

$2,986,885 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: -33.77%

Pictured: St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina

38. Fullback





League: NFL

NFL Position average salary: $1,499,493

$1,499,493 League average salary: $1,860,770

$1,860,770 Percentage difference: -19.42%

Pictured: Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert





37. Second Base





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $3,710,528

$3,710,528 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: -17.72%

For MLB Fans: Most and Least Expensive Stadiums To Watch a Ballgame



Pictured: New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano

36. Punter





League: NFL

NFL Position average salary: $1,537,478

$1,537,478 League average salary: $1,860,770

$1,860,770 Percentage difference: -17.37%

Pictured: Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin

35. Shortstop





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $3,780,932

$3,780,932 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: -16.16%

Pictured: Washington Nationals shortshop Trea Turner





34. Left Wing





League: NHL

NHL Position average salary: $2,785,573

$2,785,573 League average salary: $3,179,011

$3,179,011 Percentage difference: -12.38%

Pictured: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin

33. Defenseman





League: NHL

NHL Position average salary: $2,916,120

$2,916,120 League average salary: $3,179,011

$3,179,011 Percentage difference: -8.27%

Pictured: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty

32. Goalie





League: NHL

NHL Position average salary: $2,933,527

$2,933,527 League average salary: $3,179,011

$3,179,011 Percentage difference: -7.72%

Pictured: Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy

31. Power Forward





League: NBA

NBA Position average salary: $7,154,030

$7,154,030 League average salary: $7,436,940

$7,436,940 Percentage difference: -3.80%

Pictured: Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

30. Running Back





League: NFL

NFL Position average salary: $1,866,408

$1,866,408 League average salary: $1,860,770

$1,860,770 Percentage difference: 0.30%

Pictured: New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell

29. Shooting Guard





League: NBA

NBA Position average salary: $7,492,211

$7,492,211 League average salary: $7,436,940

$7,436,940 Percentage difference: 0.74%

Pictured: Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden

28. Center





League: NHL

NHL Position average salary: $3,315,324

$3,315,324 League average salary: $3,179,011

$3,179,011 Percentage difference: 4.29%

Pictured: Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid

27. Small Forward





League: NBA

NBA Position average salary: $8,130,081

$8,130,081 League average salary: $7,436,940

$7,436,940 Percentage difference: 9.32%

Don’t Miss: Best Arenas in Every State To Watch a Basketball Game

Pictured: Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James

26. Right Wing





League: NHL

NHL Position average salary: $3,503,927

$3,503,927 League average salary: $3,179,011

$3,179,011 Percentage difference: 10.22%

Pictured: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov





25. Left Field





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $5,074,710

$5,074,710 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: 12.52%

Pictured: Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto





24. Tight End





League: NFL

NFL Position average salary: $2,265,173

$2,265,173 League average salary: $1,860,770

$1,860,770 Percentage difference: 21.73%

Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

23. Center





League: NBA

NBA Position average salary: $9,350,820

$9,350,820 League average salary: $7,436,940

$7,436,940 Percentage difference: 25.73%

Pictured: Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond

22. Point Guard





League: NBA

NBA Position average salary: $9,375,383

$9,375,383 League average salary: $7,436,940

$7,436,940 Percentage difference: 26.07%

Read More: Most and Least Expensive Arenas To Watch an NBA Game

Pictured: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry

21. Right Field





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $5,907,972

$5,907,972 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: 31.00%

Pictured: Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper

20. Third Base





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $6,059,337

$6,059,337 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: 34.36%

Pictured: Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado

19. Kicker





League: NFL

NFL Position average salary: $2,502,258

$2,502,258 League average salary: $1,860,770

$1,860,770 Percentage difference: 34.47%

Pictured: Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater

18. Center Field





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $6,252,478

$6,252,478 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: 38.64%

Pictured: Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout





17. Wide Receiver





League: NFL

NFL Position average salary: $2,669,932

$2,669,932 League average salary: $1,860,770

$1,860,770 Percentage difference: 43.49%

Keep Reading: Most and Least Expensive Stadiums To Watch a Football Game

Pictured: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.





16. Closer





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $6,700,645

$6,700,645 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: 48.58%

Pictured: San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates

15. Starting Pitcher





League: MLB

MLB Position average salary: $6,872,034

$6,872,034 League average salary: $4,509,878

$4,509,878 Percentage difference: 52.38%

Pictured: Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander