From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 40 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports

Any modern sports fan is probably familiar with the work of author Michael Lewis, even if they don’t realize it. His breakout hit “Moneyball” detailed how Billy Beane, a former general manager of the Oakland A’s, leveraged statistical analysis into building a better baseball team with less money — and it completely changed the face of the game. Likewise, Lewis’ book “The Blind Side” dug into how devastating pass rushers like Lawrence Taylor forced football teams to recognize that the left tackle — the one protecting the “blind side” of a right-handed quarterback — is one of the more important positions on the field.
While these two books were about different sports played on opposite sides of the country, they honed in on the concept of value. In particular, how do the people putting together professional sports teams determine which players are the most decisive when it comes to winning? And how do they spend the dollars at their disposal as strategically as possible to get the players that will make the biggest difference?
That second question can get even trickier when you include market dynamics. No matter how essential a player might be to a team’s success, it won’t translate into a big contract if there’s an abundance of other players capable of doing the same job. As such, player salaries can be a fascinating insight into the value of specific positions and athletes to a successful team.
To find the most valuable positions in sports, GOBankingRates analyzed salary information from Spotrac and Sports Reference for the four North American professional sports leagues with at least $1 billion in annual revenue — the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB — and broke it down by position. By taking the average salary for each position and comparing it to the average salary for the league as a whole, you get a clear sense of how free agent markets are rewarding some players while eschewing others.
Take a look at all 40 positions in football, basketball, hockey and baseball, ranked by how much more — or less — those players make than the average athlete in their league. You’ll see that there’s a huge discrepancy when it comes to the highest-paying jobs in sports.
Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Last updated: Jan. 30, 2020
40. Relief Pitcher
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $2,472,810
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: -45.17%
Pictured: Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski
39. Catcher
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $2,986,885
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: -33.77%
Pictured: St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina
38. Fullback
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $1,499,493
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: -19.42%
Pictured: Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert
37. Second Base
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $3,710,528
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: -17.72%
Pictured: New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano
36. Punter
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $1,537,478
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: -17.37%
Pictured: Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin
35. Shortstop
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $3,780,932
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: -16.16%
Pictured: Washington Nationals shortshop Trea Turner
34. Left Wing
- League: NHL
- Position average salary: $2,785,573
- League average salary: $3,179,011
- Percentage difference: -12.38%
Pictured: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin
33. Defenseman
- League: NHL
- Position average salary: $2,916,120
- League average salary: $3,179,011
- Percentage difference: -8.27%
Pictured: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty
32. Goalie
- League: NHL
- Position average salary: $2,933,527
- League average salary: $3,179,011
- Percentage difference: -7.72%
Pictured: Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy
31. Power Forward
- League: NBA
- Position average salary: $7,154,030
- League average salary: $7,436,940
- Percentage difference: -3.80%
Pictured: Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
30. Running Back
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $1,866,408
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 0.30%
Pictured: New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell
29. Shooting Guard
- League: NBA
- Position average salary: $7,492,211
- League average salary: $7,436,940
- Percentage difference: 0.74%
Pictured: Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden
28. Center
- League: NHL
- Position average salary: $3,315,324
- League average salary: $3,179,011
- Percentage difference: 4.29%
Pictured: Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid
27. Small Forward
- League: NBA
- Position average salary: $8,130,081
- League average salary: $7,436,940
- Percentage difference: 9.32%
Pictured: Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James
26. Right Wing
- League: NHL
- Position average salary: $3,503,927
- League average salary: $3,179,011
- Percentage difference: 10.22%
Pictured: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov
25. Left Field
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $5,074,710
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 12.52%
Pictured: Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto
24. Tight End
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $2,265,173
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 21.73%
Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
23. Center
- League: NBA
- Position average salary: $9,350,820
- League average salary: $7,436,940
- Percentage difference: 25.73%
Pictured: Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond
22. Point Guard
- League: NBA
- Position average salary: $9,375,383
- League average salary: $7,436,940
- Percentage difference: 26.07%
Pictured: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry
21. Right Field
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $5,907,972
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 31.00%
Pictured: Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper
20. Third Base
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $6,059,337
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 34.36%
Pictured: Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado
19. Kicker
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $2,502,258
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 34.47%
Pictured: Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater
18. Center Field
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $6,252,478
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 38.64%
Pictured: Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout
17. Wide Receiver
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $2,669,932
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 43.49%
Pictured: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
16. Closer
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $6,700,645
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 48.58%
Pictured: San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates
15. Starting Pitcher
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $6,872,034
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 52.38%
Pictured: Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander
14. Cornerback
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $2,863,045
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 53.86%
Pictured: Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay
13. First Base
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $7,136,363
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 58.24%
Pictured: Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera
12. Defensive End
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $3,315,621
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 78.19%
Pictured: New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan
11. Guard
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $3,471,777
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 86.58%
Pictured: Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin
10. Defensive Tackle
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $3,539,722
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 90.23%
Pictured: Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald
9. Center
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $3,719,005
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 99.86%
Pictured: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce
8. Outside Linebacker
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $3,782,296
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 103.27%
Pictured: Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller
7. Inside Linebacker
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $4,367,833
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 134.73%
Pictured: Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner
6. Designated Hitter
- League: MLB
- Position average salary: $13,772,727
- League average salary: $4,509,878
- Percentage difference: 205.39%
Pictured: Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
5. Free Safety
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $5,743,012
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 208.64%
Pictured: Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas
4. Right Tackle
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $5,958,531
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 220.22%
Pictured: Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson
3. Strong Safety
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $6,347,171
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 241.10%
Pictured: Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Derwin James
2. Quarterback
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $7,806,383
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 319.52%
Pictured: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
1. Left Tackle
- League: NFL
- Position average salary: $10,736,997
- League average salary: $1,860,770
- Percentage difference: 477.02%
Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Mitchell Schwartz
All information was sourced from Spotrac and Sports Reference. The data is accurate as of Jan. 21, 2020, and is subject to change.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 40 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports