Is Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) the Best Kid-friendly Stock to Buy Right Now?

Expert Thinks Value Stocks are Making a Comeback

Investors and analysts alike are concerned about where equities are headed in 2025. On December 23, Eric Beyrich, Sound Income Strategies co-chief investment officer appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to share his market thesis for equities in 2025.

Beyrich shared his perspective on the market, emphasizing a possible rotation in 2025. He added that drug and mega-cap tech stocks have previously led the market, but as their growth rates continue to decline, a rotation is probable. He also emphasized that value names, especially those that have underperformed over the past two years, are expected to make a comeback. Adding to this, Beyrich suggested that these value names have comparable relative growth rates and their valuation multiples, more often than not, are a third of that of the market.

Speaking of the S&P 500, excluding Big Tech, the market has underperformed, and with the growth rate for the big seven declining, the market emphasis will more likely gear towards value names. Beyrich also added that as rates come down, housing inflation is also expected to decline. He suggested that "abject extremes" are going to help value stocks, especially because the S&P 500 has been trading at 25 times its forward earnings. He emphasized that people have been investing in these stocks because they are scarce, and with growth rates declining, the market will shift away from more expensive names.

On the flip side, Beyrich acknowledged that some of the names are great companies with huge cash flows, but they do have a pricing issue. Beyrich also shed light on the nature of valuations, suggesting that they behave like pendulums, going extremes in both directions. Overall, he remains extremely bullish on cheap companies, especially those with solid catalysts for improvement.

Stocks with a sustainable and long-standing business model are often deemed safer and have been a household name for adults as well as kids.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 10 best kid-friendly stocks to buy right now, we went over multiple similar rankings on the internet. We then examined the hedge fund sentiment of each stock and picked the most popular ones. Our list is in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders as of Q3 2024.

