A pilot on a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer killed in Arizona aircraft collision

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One of two pilots on a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil died after the aircraft veered off a runway in Arizona and hit a business jet, according to a Federal Aviation Administration incident report.

The landing gear on the private jet appeared to have failed, sending it crashing into the other jet Monday afternoon, said Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at Scottsdale Airport. Another pilot and two passengers aboard Neil's plane were seriously injured, the FAA report said.

Neil was not on his plane, a law firm representing him said. The crew member on the parked jet was not seriously injured and received treatment, said the jet’s owner, Jet Pros.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision. Authorities have not released the identities of anyone on either jet.

Mötley Crüe briefly posted on its X account Monday that Neil's girlfriend and her friend were the passengers on Neil's jet before deleting the post and replacing it with another post. Poison singer Bret Michaels offered thoughts and prayers to Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah, whom he described as a family friend, and others who were injured in the collision.

“To all my family, friends and fans, what are you traveling by - plane, train or automobile? Absolutely have fun, but please travel safely. We need you so we can keep rocking the world together!!!” Michaels wrote Tuesday on X.

Hannah's barrel racing coach posted on Instagram that Hannah and her friend Ashley were flying into Scottsdale to meet him for the Royal Crown barrel racing competition in Buckeye. The Associated Press left a message for the coach Tuesday.

Kuester said Neil's jet had been coming in from Austin, Texas. The runway was closed in the hours following the collision but has since reopened.

Sejal Govindarao, The Associated Press