St. John pigs’ trotters could be coming to your high street
The 30th birthday of St. John, that culinary cathedral on the edge of the City, is fast approaching. And might it be marking the occasion with a scheme to bring bone marrow on toast and pigs’ trotters to every postcode in London?
Spy notes fresh filings show the controlling shareholder of Michelin-starred eatery changed last month, from founders Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver, to a holding company that itself is owned by the pair.
And that new company has just taken out a loan. Borrowing larger sums, Spy notes, is a lot easier to do with a holding company instead of individual shareholders.
So maybe St. John, with three locations already, is plotting a platter of new sites, in a move resembling Richard Caring’s rapid roll-out of the Ivy.
Or maybe that’s all a load of tripe. The restaurant's spokespeople won't say.
