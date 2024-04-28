St. John pigs’ trotters could be coming to your high street

(PA)

The 30th birthday of St. John, that culinary cathedral on the edge of the City, is fast approaching. And might it be marking the occasion with a scheme to bring bone marrow on toast and pigs’ trotters to every postcode in London?

Spy notes fresh filings show the controlling shareholder of Michelin-starred eatery changed last month, from founders Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver, to a holding company that itself is owned by the pair.

And that new company has just taken out a loan. Borrowing larger sums, Spy notes, is a lot easier to do with a holding company instead of individual shareholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

So maybe St. John, with three locations already, is plotting a platter of new sites, in a move resembling Richard Caring’s rapid roll-out of the Ivy.

Or maybe that’s all a load of tripe. The restaurant's spokespeople won't say.

(Evening Standard)

Sign up to the weekly City Spy newsletter for your unmissable round-up of all the gossip, rumours, and covert goings-on inside the Square Mile: standard.co.uk/newsletters

Got a tip? Write to us at cityspy@standard.co.uk