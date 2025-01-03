Pierre Poilievre outlines goals, strategy, key players in Jordan Peterson interview

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre gave a lengthy interview to psychologist and media personality Jordan Peterson, touching on his vision for Canada and how he plans to implement it.

Here's what we learned from the interview, which was recorded on Dec. 21 and released Friday:

Election now

Poilievre has no qualms with a federal election taking place during a possible Liberal leadership race. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing increasing calls, including within his own caucus, to step down.

"The Canadian people are not obliged — 41 million people are not obliged to wait around while this party sorts out its s--t. Like, these guys could have got rid of Trudeau a year and a half ago."

Big energy companies have been "complete idiots" about carbon policy

Poilievre chided Canada's energy sector for seeming to go along with Liberal policies such as on the environment.

"The Big Five oil companies in Canada have idiot lobbyists. They have brilliant workers, incredible workers, but idiot lobbyists. And they've been trying to suck up for the last 10 years and did nothing to support the right policies in the prior years. So that's going to have to change."

He deems his opposition to be communist

Poilievre says Trudeau has governed with "an extremely radical ideology" that is "basically authoritarian socialism," and says the NDP would have done exactly the same if they were in power.

He also says "it is a classic for socialists" to try to disown what they've done and change their names.

"First they were communists, and then they became socialist, and then they became social democrats, and then they became — they stole the word liberal, and then they ruined that word. They changed their name to progressives, and then they changed their name to woke. And now they claim they don't want to be called woke anymore," he said.

Poilievre added that his appeal to young voters is that "they've learned that (government) help is the sunny side of control."

Lots of land

Poilievre argued the lack of homes in Canada is an "entirely political" problem because the country has such a large land mass.

"It should be dirt cheap, because we have the most dirt. We just need to get the government out of the way," he said.

"There is no physical, geographic reason why Canada should struggle to supply people with great opportunities of home ownership and family formation."

He won't moderate

Poilievre says he won't try to shift his policies to the centre or left, saying it would only lead to bad results and is "the mistake that conservative parties around the world have made countless times."

