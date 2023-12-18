A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Noratis AG's (ETR:NUVA) 28% Share Price Climb

Noratis AG (ETR:NUVA) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 28% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 29% over that time.

Although its price has surged higher, Noratis may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x, since almost half of all companies in the Real Estate industry in Germany have P/S ratios greater than 3.1x and even P/S higher than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Noratis' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue that's retreating more than the industry's average of late, Noratis has been very sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to improve at all. If you still like the company, you'd want its revenue trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. If not, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Noratis' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Noratis would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 38%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 21% overall rise in revenue. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should demonstrate the company's robustness, generating growth of 30% each year as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. With the rest of the industry predicted to shrink by 17% each year, that would be a fantastic result.

In light of this, it's quite peculiar that Noratis' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the contrarian forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Noratis' P/S?

Even after such a strong price move, Noratis' P/S still trails the rest of the industry. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look into Noratis' analyst forecasts has shown that it could be trading at a significant discount in terms of P/S, as it is expected to far outperform the industry. There could be some major unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. One major risk is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. So, the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

