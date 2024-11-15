PI Industries Ltd (BOM:523642) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Export Growth Amid ...

In This Article:
Release Date: November 14, 2024
Positive Points
PI Industries Ltd (BOM:523642) reported a 10% increase in export revenue driven by volume growth and new product launches.
The company's new products have shown a 42% increase year-on-year in the domestic business.
The biological portfolio delivered a robust 18% growth year-on-year, enhancing profit margins.
PI Industries Ltd (BOM:523642) has maintained strong relationships with global innovators, leading to the commercialization of 6 to 7 molecules.
The company has improved its ESG performance, reflected in an upgrade of its S&P Global CSA ranking to the 97th percentile.
Negative Points
The domestic revenue declined by 5% due to delayed rainfall and price pressures impacting demand.
The Pharma business experienced softness due to inventory issues at the innovator level and a customer filing for Chapter 11.
The company revised its growth guidance to high single digits from an earlier 15% due to global industry challenges.
Legacy products in the CSM business are experiencing slower growth compared to new products.
There is a temporary slowdown in the export business due to inventory levels and deferred procurement decisions by global companies.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you explain the reasons for the softness in the Pharma business and the outlook for volume growth? A: The softness is temporary, mainly due to inventory at the innovators' level and a customer filing for Chapter 11, impacting predicted revenues and margins. However, we expect volumes to pick up in the third and fourth quarters. - Unidentified_6
Q: What is driving the revision in growth guidance to high single digits from the earlier 15%? A: The revision is due to the global industry landscape, where companies are in a wait-and-watch mode, monitoring inventory levels and deferring procurement decisions. This has led us to realign our growth guidance for FY25. - Unidentified_6
Q: How are the new products contributing to the margin profile, and what percentage do they represent in the export portfolio? A: New products account for 16-18% of the export portfolio, with a margin profile broadly similar to legacy products. However, as we improve processes, some margin improvement is shared with customers. - Unidentified_6
Q: Can you provide insights into the domestic business performance and expectations for the second half? A: The domestic brand business has seen a volume growth of 12% and overall growth of 7% in Q2. We expect double-digit growth in the second half, driven by new product launches and improved reservoir conditions. - Unidentified_5
Q: What is the strategy for the recently acquired Plant Health Care, and how will it be integrated into the business? A: We plan to invest in market development and research for Plant Health Care's existing portfolio and pipeline. The focus will be on commercializing products in major markets like the US, Brazil, and Europe, and exploring joint development opportunities with our agri-research setups. - Unidentified_6
