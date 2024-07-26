Photis Pascali Bought 2.0% More Shares In PyroGenesis Canada

Those following along with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE:PYR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Photis Pascali, President of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.2m on stock at an average price of CA$0.80. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PyroGenesis Canada

Notably, that recent purchase by Photis Pascali is the biggest insider purchase of PyroGenesis Canada shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.85. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for PyroGenesis Canada share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.58m shares worth CA$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 35.00k shares, for CA$22k. In total, PyroGenesis Canada insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does PyroGenesis Canada Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. PyroGenesis Canada insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about CA$65m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PyroGenesis Canada Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest PyroGenesis Canada insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with PyroGenesis Canada (including 2 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

