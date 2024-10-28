What the Phillips Fall Watch Auctions Tell Us About the State of Collecting

On Dec. 7 and 8, the auctioneer Phillips will offer a watch that carries the highest estimate ever assigned to a timepiece at its New York gallery—higher, even, than the Rolex Daytona that belonged to Paul Newman and earned $17 million when it hit the block at Phillips back in October 2017.

The piece carries a $2 million estimate, but it isn’t another Rolex, nor is it a Patek Philippe, the two brands that have dominated auction results since the start of the mechanical watchmaking renaissance in the late 1980s. Neither does it sport a meaningful amount of bling. Rather, the piece is by an independent watchmaker—arguably the finest in the world.

More from Robb Report

“It is perhaps the most important Philippe Dufour that’s ever been offered,” Paul Boutros, deputy chairman and head of watches in the Americas at Phillips, tells Robb Report.

Indeed, the star lot of the Phillips’s New York sale reflects a burgeoning shift among serious watch collectors, away from blue-chip brands and toward rarefied independent makers.

Phillipe Dufour Duality for auction this fall.

But first, some context: In 1992, Dufour introduced the first wristwatch to ever feature a grand and petite sonnerie, a holy grail of complications. “It really put him on the map and helped secure his reputation as one of the world’s best watchmakers,” Boutros says.



Four years later, Dufour unveiled the Duality, and four years after that, the Simplicity, two models that further cemented his status as a horological maestro. It’s no exaggeration to suggest that in the process, he reshaped the watchmaking landscape. With a lifetime production that totals about 250 timepieces, Dufour has inspired scores of independent makers to follow in his footsteps in the years since.



“His impact on modern watchmaking is huge—that’s why he’s so sought after,” Boutros says.



The grand and petite sonnerie watches are the rarest of Dufour’s creations—just eight pieces made over the course of decades. “The one we’re offering was made in 2016. It’s the second to last piece he made and the most complicated,” Boutros says.



What’s more: It’s a piece unique that combines the two most sought-after elements of his grand and petite sonnerie: a sapphire crystal dial that provides a glimpse of the movement (featured on just three of the eight versions he made, according to Boutros) and an elaborate half-hunter case, “where you can flip open the case back to reveal the movement,” Boutros says.



The case has two switches on its side to activate the modes of the two chiming complications. (In the pieces that have the simpler, more traditional case type as opposed to the half hunter case, the mode switches are located on the bezel.) The fact that the piece being sold by Phillips features an open dial, is the only one with a hinged caseback, is completely fresh to market, was consigned to the house by its original owner, and marks the first time an open dial grand and petite sonnerie comes to market all help explain why it carries an estimate in excess of $2 million, Boutros says.



“In the grand scheme of things, the market [for independents] is still very small, but when something exceptional like this comes to market, it is an event,” he adds. “We’re putting this on the cover of our catalog on its own to signify its importance.”

Story Continues