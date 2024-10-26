GuruFocus.com

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Occupancy and FFO ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Same-Center NOI Growth: Increased by 3.2%.

  • NAREIT FFO per Share Growth: Increased by 9.1%.

  • Core FFO per Share Growth: Increased by 6.9%.

  • Portfolio Occupancy: Ended the quarter at 97.8%, a sequential increase of 30 basis points.

  • Anchor Occupancy: Increased to 99.4%, a sequential increase of 60 basis points.

  • In-line Occupancy: Ended the quarter at 95%.

  • Comparable New Rent Spreads: 55% for the third quarter.

  • In-line New Rent Spreads: 28.3% in the quarter.

  • Comparable Renewal Rent Spreads: Increased by 19.8% in the third quarter.

  • In-line Renewal Spreads: 19.6% in the quarter.

  • Neighbor Retention: Remained high at 92%.

  • Tenant Improvements for Renewals: $0.73 per square foot in the third quarter.

  • NAREIT FFO: Increased 12.5% to $81.6 million or $0.60 per diluted share.

  • Core FFO: Increased 9.6% to $84.4 million or $0.62 per diluted share.

  • Rental Income Growth: 4.5% year-over-year.

  • Liquidity: Approximately $752 million.

  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA: 5.1 times.

  • Weighted Average Interest Rate: 4.4%.

  • Weighted Average Maturity: Six years.

  • Fixed Rate Debt: 93% of total debt.

  • 2024 Guidance - Net Income per Share: $0.48 to $0.50.

  • 2024 Guidance - NAREIT FFO per Share: $2.35 to $2.39.

  • 2024 Guidance - Core FFO per Share: $2.40 to $2.44.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) reported a 3.2% increase in same-center NOI and a 9.1% growth in NAREIT FFO per share.

  • The company maintains a high occupancy rate of 97.8%, with anchor occupancy at 99.4%.

  • PECO has a strong acquisition pipeline, having acquired nine shopping centers and several land parcels for $211 million year-to-date.

  • The company has a robust balance sheet with $752 million in liquidity and no significant debt maturities until 2027.

  • PECO achieved a 19.8% increase in comparable renewal rent spreads, reflecting strong leasing demand and pricing power.

Negative Points

  • The company faces higher interest expenses, which partially offset revenue gains from higher occupancy levels.

  • There is a potential risk associated with the Kroger-Albertsons merger, which could impact Albertsons-anchored centers.

  • In-line occupancy slightly decreased to 95%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining tenant retention.

  • The company anticipates being at the high end of its uncollectible reserves range, suggesting potential bad debt concerns.

  • Despite strong acquisition activity, the company may need to raise additional equity if acquisitions exceed $250 million.

and

Recommended Stories