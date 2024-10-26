Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Occupancy and FFO ...

Release Date: October 25, 2024

The company has a robust balance sheet with $752 million in liquidity and no significant debt maturities until 2027.

There is a potential risk associated with the Kroger-Albertsons merger, which could impact Albertsons-anchored centers.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the acquisitions made during the quarter and the strategy behind them, given the lower occupancy compared to your existing portfolio? A: Jeffrey Edison, CEO: The market has more products and buyers, and we found great opportunities. We acquired six properties, three anchored by King Soopers, Pete's, and Big Y, with occupancy ranging from 90% to 96.6%. These properties offer development opportunities and solve for above a 9% unlevered return. We also acquired three outparcels adjacent to Publix locations for potential new retailers. Robert Myers, President.

Q: What are your views on the restaurant category, particularly with mixed signals in different parts of the country? A: Jeffrey Edison, CEO: Quick-service restaurants have been more stable than formal sit-down restaurants. Our portfolio mainly consists of quick-service restaurants, which continue to perform well. We see strong demand for new locations from these restaurants. Robert Myers, President: Fast casual concepts like Starbucks, Chipotle, and Wingstop are actively seeking new sites, indicating strong demand.

Q: Could you provide more detail on the bad debt situation and how it impacts PECO? A: John Caulfield, CFO: Bad debt was 86 basis points year-to-date, a small amount. We are aggressive in taking back spaces and re-leasing them at strong spreads, which benefits us in 2025 and beyond. We reaffirmed our same-store guidance and see opportunities to drive rents higher.

Q: How are you planning to fund acquisitions, and are you considering raising additional equity? A: Jeffrey Edison, CEO: We have no immediate plans to raise equity but would consider it at the right pricing for outsized acquisitions. We expect to meet our targets with minimal balance sheet impact and are optimistic about next year.

Q: Have you seen an increase in deal variety since announcing the JV with Cohen & Steers? A: Jeffrey Edison, CEO: We see all market deals as the largest buyer of shopping centers. The JV allows us to consider more properties, but we haven't seen a significant increase in deal variety. We maintain a disciplined approach to acquisitions.

