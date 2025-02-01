Phillips 66 (PSX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth ...

Reported Earnings: $8 million or $0.01 per share.

Adjusted Loss: $61 million or $0.15 per share.

Operating Cash Flow: $1.2 billion.

Shareholder Returns: $1.1 billion, including $647 million of share repurchases.

Midstream Adjusted EBITDA Increase: $1.5 billion from DCP Midstream acquisition synergies.

Asset Divestitures: $3.5 billion of announced asset divestitures.

Cash Proceeds from Dispositions: $2.1 billion in January 2025.

Adjusted Earnings Decrease: $920 million compared with the prior quarter.

Cash Balance: $1.7 billion at the end of the quarter.

Capital Spending: $506 million.

Depreciation and Amortization: Approximately $3.3 billion annually, including $230 million per quarter for Los Angeles refinery.

Release Date: January 31, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) achieved its shareholder distribution target with $13.6 billion distributed through share repurchases and dividends since July 2022.

The company exceeded its $400 million synergy target on the DCP Midstream acquisition by capturing $500 million of run rate synergies.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) set record clean product yields both in the quarter and for the full year, while reducing costs by $1 per barrel.

The company has announced $3.5 billion of non-core asset divestitures, exceeding its target of $3 billion.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) plans to grow Midstream and Chemicals mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA by an additional $1 billion by 2027.

Negative Points

Reported earnings were only $8 million or $0.01 per share, with an adjusted loss of $61 million or $0.15 per share.

The company experienced a decrease in total company adjusted earnings by $920 million compared with the prior quarter.

Lower refining results were primarily due to weaker crack spreads and a full quarter of accelerated depreciation for the Los Angeles refinery.

Marketing and specialties results were mostly lower due to seasonally lower margins.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) ended with a net debt to capital ratio higher than its target level, indicating a need for further debt reduction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is Phillips 66's Midstream transformation progressing, and what are the growth strategies? A: Mark Lashier, CEO, explained that the Midstream business is evolving significantly, focusing on both organic and inorganic growth. The company has consolidated assets to enhance its well head to Market strategy, with acquisitions like Pinnacle and Epic being key examples. Donald Baldridge, EVP of Midstream & Chemicals, added that the Midstream platform can grow organically at a mid-single digits rate annually, with a focus on return-enhancing opportunities within a $2 billion annual capital program.

