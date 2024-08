A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank lifted on Thursday a moratorium on establishing digital banks to promote financial inclusion and digital transformation.

The Monetary Board has allowed a maximum of 10 digital banks to operate in the Philippines, the central bank said in a statement. To date, six digital banks have been operating in the Philippines.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)