Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Philip Morris International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$14b ÷ (US$67b - US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Philip Morris International has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tobacco industry average of 22%.

Check out our latest analysis for Philip Morris International

NYSE:PM Return on Capital Employed November 29th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Philip Morris International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Philip Morris International for free.

So How Is Philip Morris International's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Philip Morris International doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 47%, but they have dropped over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Philip Morris International is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 108% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Philip Morris International that you might find interesting.

Story Continues