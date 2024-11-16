Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 80%

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Philip Morris International's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 80% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Philip Morris International.

View our latest analysis for Philip Morris International

NYSE:PM Ownership Breakdown November 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Philip Morris International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Philip Morris International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Philip Morris International's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:PM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Philip Morris International. The company's largest shareholder is Capital Research and Management Company, with ownership of 18%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.8% and 6.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Story Continues