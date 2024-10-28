Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk's America PAC over its $1 million giveaway

The district attorney of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit Monday to halt Elon Musk 's $1 million giveaways as part of his political organization's effort boosting Donald Trump 's presidential campaign.

The suit by Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner is the first legal action to be brought over the America PAC's sweepstakes offering $1 million every day until Nov. 5 to a person in a battleground state who has signed a petition supporting the Constitution.

Krasner's office said the lawsuit, coming just over a week before Election Day, doesn't preclude potential criminal action.

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries. The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections,” Krasner's office said in a statement published on its website.

A spokesperson for the billionaire tech mogul's America PAC, emailed for comment on the lawsuit and asked if the cash awards would continue, responded with a link to an X post, which showed the latest $1 million winner holding an oversize check.

Before the lawsuit, election law experts raised questions that it violates federal law barring anyone from paying a person to vote or register to vote. The issue, they say, is that winning the award requires contestants to be registered to vote in one of a handful of battleground states. Musk has cast the money as both a prize as well as earnings for work as a spokesperson for the group.

But the lawsuit makes clear that it's not about vote-buying. Instead, the DA says, the case centers on running a lottery.

“This case is very simple because America PAC and Musk are indisputably violating Pennsylvania’s statutory prohibitions against illegal lotteries and deceiving consumers,” the suit says.

It said examples of deception include not providing a complete set of contest rules including odds of winning and details on how winners are selected.

Reflecting the state's importance in the election, both Harris and Trump have made numerous recent visits to Pennsylvania, including Trump’s photo op at a suburban Philadelphia McDonald’s and Harris’ Sunday visit in the city that included stops at a church and a barbershop.

Speaking in Delaware after casting his ballot Monday, President Joe Biden called the giveaway “totally inappropriate.”

Some attending Musk's events have a different view.

Michele Costantino, 64, a retired health care administrator from Elverson, Pennsylvania, said she thought the giveaway was a “good idea.”

