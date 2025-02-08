PhenixFIN First Quarter 2025 Earnings: Beats Expectations

PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX) First Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.22m (up 8.6% from 1Q 2024).

Net income: US$2.46m (down 46% from 1Q 2024).

Profit margin: 40% (down from 79% in 1Q 2024).

EPS: US$1.22 (down from US$2.19 in 1Q 2024).

PhenixFIN Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 139%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the US.

Risk Analysis

