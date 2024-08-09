Phelps won't 'point finger' at China's Olympic star Pan, Singapore's uber-rich: 7 highlights

American swimming legend Michael Phelps said it would be wrong to "point the finger" at Pan Zhanle following the Chinese teenager's devastating Olympic gold medal swim last week.

href=https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3273252/war-currents-how-chinese-engineers-bring-thomas-edisons-dc-dream-life-warship data-entity-uuid=06a7ba21-ed20-4f83-9216-654e7135a2c7 data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>Chinese engineers bring Thomas Edison's DC dream to life on warship

PLA

PLA engineers have "taken the lead" in the field of Integrated Power Systems for warships with China's direct current (DC) technology at least "one generation ahead" of competitors, according to a senior scientist with the Chinese navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

href=https://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/3273485/donald-trump-supporters-go-after-tim-walzs-china-experiences data-entity-uuid=ac49fa15-52a7-446c-a476-192edcbfbd35 data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>Trump supporters go after China experiences of Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' VP pick

A

After US Vice-President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic candidate for president, announced that her running mate would be Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, supporters of Donald Trump scrambled to find the harshest criticisms they could about the pick. What did they home in on? From anonymous online posters to former Trump officials to hard-right news outlets, they went with Walz's extensive personal history in China.

The number of students in Hong Kong's international schools has reached an 11-year high, but the proportion of those in local institutions dropped to a record low amid a shrinking pupil population, official data has shown.

Story continues

href=https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/economics/article/3273624/singapores-uber-rich-foreigners-shun-extravagance-spooked-wealth-scrutiny data-entity-uuid=b37f2aa1-5751-497d-a5a0-2b92916b634d data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>Singapore's uber-rich foreigners shun extravagance, spooked by wealth scrutiny

Sentosa

A dramatic fall in value of high-rise condominiums is emblematic of a broader retreat among Singapore's ultra-rich foreigners, who are ostensibly pulling back on extravagant spending amid heightened scrutiny of their wealth and property tax hikes.

href=https://www.scmp.com/economy/economic-indicators/article/3273266/chinese-pick-pets-over-kids-shifting-demographic-trends-reshape-economy data-entity-uuid=b903ecef-33ec-45ba-b6f3-669cb662aee0 data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>Cats and dogs over kids in China? Shifting demographics are reshaping economy

A

Pets are likely to outnumber infants and toddlers in China starting this year, as people have grown increasingly unwilling to have children amid a decline in women of childbearing age, according to a recent Goldman Sachs report.

A woman in China who removed her dying husband's life-support as revenge for his infidelity has attracted widespread attention online.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.