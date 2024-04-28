Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.0077

The board of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.0077 per share on the 19th of July. This means the annual payment will be 4.7% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. While Pharos Energy is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 0.9%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Pharos Energy's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Pharos Energy's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.139 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.0136. The dividend has fallen 90% over that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Pharos Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Pharos Energy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Pharos Energy that investors should take into consideration. Is Pharos Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.