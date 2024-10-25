Pharming Group (PHGUF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Ruconest Revenue: $64 million for Q3 2023; $173 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Joenja Revenue: $32 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Revenue Growth: 12% increase in Q3 2023.

Gross Profit: Increased by $9.7 million in Q3 2023.

Operating Profit: $4.1 million in Q3 2023.

Net Loss: $1 million in Q3 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $173.3 million at the end of Q3 2023.

Year-to-Date Revenue: $204.5 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Ruconest Year-to-Date Revenue: $117.6 million, 12% higher than the previous year.

Joenja Year-to-Date Revenue Growth: 210% increase compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

Operating Loss: $15.3 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Net Loss Year-to-Date: $14.7 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Pharming Group (PHGUF) reported a 12% increase in Q3 revenues, driven by volume growth in both Ruconest and Joenja.

Joenja, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for APDS, achieved $32 million in sales in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 210% growth compared to the previous year.

The company has successfully expanded its prescriber base for Ruconest, with 57 new prescribers this year, heading towards a total of 800.

Pharming Group (PHGUF) is actively pursuing global expansion, with regulatory submissions and reviews ongoing in markets like Japan, Canada, and Australia.

The company has initiated a Phase 2 study for leniolisib in primary immune deficiencies, targeting a significantly larger patient population than APDS.

Negative Points

Pharming Group (PHGUF) reported a net loss of $1 million in Q3, compared to a net profit of $3.4 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase in operating expenses was attributed to investments in Joenja's US launch and preparations for leniolisib's launch outside the US.

The company experienced a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $215 million at the beginning of the year to $173 million.

The growth rate for Joenja in the US is expected to slow as the company has already identified almost half of the eligible patients.

Pharming Group (PHGUF) faces challenges in educating physicians and patients about APDS, a new disease, which impacts the speed of patient enrollment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you see refills happening from previous quarters for Ruconest, and how do you see the ODT market developing in the coming years? A: Yes, we do see refills, which tend to reflect the patient's course of disease. The ODT market remains stable, with over 50% of patients still experiencing regular acute attacks despite prophylactic therapies. Ruconest serves a patient population with a severe course of disease, which is not well-treated by existing or new agents.

