‘Phantom wealth': Millennials are richer at their age than their parents were — but could it just as easily go away?

Despite persistent narratives of American millennials struggling under the weight of student debt, stagnant wages and high expenses, a surprising truth has emerged: Millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996 – are on average wealthier than their parents were at the same age.

Citing analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the Wall Street Journal reported millennials and older Generation Z members now hold an average of roughly 25% more wealth than Generation X and baby boomers did at the same age, adjusting for inflation.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

Unlike previous generations, whose wealth was often tied to liquid assets like cash savings or business ownership, millennials’ wealth is primarily invested in real estate and retirement accounts sponsored by their employers. These are quiet, long-term assets that can feel intangible or even precarious in the face of economic volatility.

Investing in anything is an act of vulnerability, given the never-zero odds of losing that investment in a downturn. But should millennials really worry about phantom wealth, even if that wealth might look different from their parents?

Millennials are doing better than you think

By the first quarter of 2024, U.S. millennials held 9.4% of the nation’s wealth — a growing share fueled by homeownership (for older millennials) and 401(k) accounts. The combined wealth of millennials and older Gen Zers surged to $14.21 trillion as of early 2024, up from $4.5 trillion just four years ago.

Story continues

Though it’s worth noting, it’s mainly the top 10% of high-earning millennials that are better off, holding 20% more wealth than the top-earning baby boomers did when they were in the same phase of life.

Homeownership has proven especially effective for the growth in wealth. While millennials may have been slower to enter the housing market than their parents, largely due to the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis and high student loan debt, those who bought homes roughly ten years ago are now benefiting from spiking appreciation in home values. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, U.S. house prices appreciated 94.5% from the first quarter of 2013 to the second quarter of 2022.

Retirement savings plans have helped, too, with many millennials contributing to their 401(k)s early in their careers. They were, after all, the first generation to have the option of automatic enrollment in workplace retirement plans.

The average retirement savings balance for millennials is $62,000, according to a Fidelity report, but many have considerably more depending on their income, age and employment history.

Read more: Car insurance rates have spiked in the US to a stunning $2,150/year — but you can be smarter than that. Here's how you can save yourself as much as $820 annually in minutes (it's 100% free)

Why millennials are haunted by ‘phantom wealth’

Why then, do so many millennials feel uneasy?

The concept of "phantom wealth" captures the psychological disconnect between having wealth on paper and feeling financially secure. Illiquid assets like real estate and retirement accounts may not seem real since they can’t be easily accessed or spent in the short term.

Millennials have also lived through significant economic upheaval, which has shaped their view of wealth. Many came of age during the Great Recession, watching as home values plummeted and jobs disappeared. This has made them acutely aware of the fragility of markets, even as they’ve invested in real estate and stocks.

The economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only deepened these fears, as volatility in housing prices and stock markets reignited concerns about financial security.

Keep calm and stay invested

Barring massive market meltdowns, the same factors stoking millennial wealth are likely to help turn feelings of “phantom wealth” into real, long-term viability.

Real estate remains a powerful portfolio tool, whether you occupy a home or choose to invest in commercial real estate instead. Over time, homes tend to appreciate in value, and paying down a mortgage builds equity that can be tapped later in life through strategies like home equity loans.

For millennials who purchased a home within their means and plan to hold onto it for the long term, real estate can offer a solid foundation of wealth that grows over time.

The same is true for 401(k) or Roth IRA plans. Even though millennials can’t tap their retirement savings without penalties until they reach retirement age, dividends and compound interest mean the value of these accounts grows with each passing year.

Employer matching contributions and tax-deferred growth amplify the benefits, making 401(k)s a crucial component of millennials’ long-term wealth strategy.

What to read next

Unlock access to 4,700+ hand-picked, single-family homes across America — and the juicy rental cash they can generate. Here's how to start with as little as $10

‘You didn’t want to risk it’: 80-year-old woman from South Carolina is looking for the safest place for her family’s $250,000 savings. Here's Dave Ramsey's response

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.