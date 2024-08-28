PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PGF Capital Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = RM21m ÷ (RM340m - RM39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

Therefore, PGF Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 7.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.1%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PGF Capital Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for PGF Capital Berhad .

So How Is PGF Capital Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.1%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 40%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at PGF Capital Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From PGF Capital Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that PGF Capital Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if PGF Capital Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing PGF Capital Berhad that you might find interesting.

