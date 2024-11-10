PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, PGF Capital Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PGF Capital Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of RM02.20. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether PGF Capital Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see PGF Capital Berhad paying out a modest 34% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 31% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that PGF Capital Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, PGF Capital Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

