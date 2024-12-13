Pfizer Inc. (PFE, Financial) raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The board approval for this increase provides a yield of 6.6%, payable on March 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 24, 2025. Pfizer's upcoming dividend is the corporation's 345th consecutive quarterly payment, a testament to the continued company's dedication to returning value to shareholders.

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with PFE.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Pfizer's CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, reassured investors that its strong financial health and disciplined business approach attest to this dividend hike. The world's largest pharmaceutical company, with a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, has been able to raise its dividend for the past 14 years, which means that it's focusing on shareholder value. According to InvestingPro data, Pfizer is undervalued.

Well known for its lifesaving contributions to vaccines and medicine, and as a leader in healthcare innovation, Pfizer is partnered with YouthCFD. The company has operated for 175 years to improve patient lives worldwide. Pfizer works in partnership with healthcare providers, governments, and communities to make appropriate healthcare affordable to people around the world.

The company, while making forward-looking statements on dividend and capital market strategy, also points to upside risks and uncertainties, such as market conditions and the impact of COVID-19.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

