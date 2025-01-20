Is Pfizer Inc. (PFE) the Undervalued Defensive Stock for 2025?

We recently published a list of 12 Undervalued Defensive Stocks for 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)) stands against other undervalued defensive stocks for 2025.

Overview of Consumer Defensive Stocks

The consumer defensive sector covers products that everyone needs almost every day. These stocks are able to sustain any economic environment, even economic slowdowns, as they are not highly dependent on the economic cycle. This differentiates them from cyclical stocks, as consumer defensive stocks can produce stable profits through the various stages of an economic cycle. These stocks can thus protect your portfolio in times of economic instability, as they generally produce reliable income from dividends. While consumer defensive stocks tend not to be susceptible to market instability, they also experience less growth during positive market cycles as compared to cyclical or higher-risk stocks. Some of the most common and pure-play industry groups considered defensive include healthcare, consumer staples, infrastructure, utilities, and others.

We recently published an article on the 10 Best Soaps and Cleaning Materials Stocks to Invest In and discussed what the consumer staples sector might look like in 2025. Here is an excerpt from the article:

On December 10, Ben Shuleva, Fidelity Sector Portfolio Manager, published a report on Fidelity Investments to discuss the outlook and expected nature of consumer staples in 2025. The consumer staples sector had a positive year in 2024. Shuleva is of the view that with sector dynamics returning to normal, 2025 is also expected to have a positive outlook for the sector. Solid consumer balance sheets, a strong economy, and support from the Fed may help the sector perform better than the broader market. Opportunities thus exist in consumer staples in 2025. Stable consumer demand, steady real wage growth, and healthy employment are further expected to support these opportunities.

