Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Strong Q2 2024 Dividend Focus with $5 Billion Returned to Shareholders

In this article, we are going to take a look at where Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stands against the other best innovative stocks that pay dividends.

Innovation plays a crucial role in today’s market. With the significant attention tech stocks have gained over the past year, it’s clear where investors are directing their funds. Tech firms are leveraging disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence to process vast, complex datasets. In the healthcare sector, advancements in research and development (R&D) have led to life-saving drug therapies and treatments. Meanwhile, the growing impact of climate change is pushing energy and utility companies to prioritize renewable energy sources. Therefore, innovation lies at the heart of every industry today.

Businesses in the US and globally swiftly recognized the influence of innovation on their growth and operations, and they are gradually shaping their activities around it. A recent McKinsey survey of over 1,000 executives revealed that companies with a strong culture of innovation are twice as successful as some of their peers in scaling digital transformations. These innovative firms focus on technologies and changes to their operating models that promote rapid learning and adaptation—essential components of innovation. The report also highlighted that 14 of the top 20 global companies have leveraged innovation to either expand existing markets or create entirely new ones.

A key component of innovation is R&D, which focuses on systematic and scientific investigation to create new products, technologies, or processes. Through R&D investments, companies can strengthen their abilities, explore fresh ideas, and discover innovative solutions to address customer demands. Businesses worldwide, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, have boosted their R&D investments to develop new products that meet the demands of their customers. Financial Times reported that R&D in the US has grown in recent decades, increasing from 2.2% of GDP in the 1980s to 3.4% in 2021. This rise is mainly due to the private sector’s contribution, which doubled to 2.5% of GDP. Moreover, the percentage of the population involved in patent creation almost doubled during this time.

It’s not just established companies that are embracing innovation in their operations; the rise of US startups also reflects this trend, as they introduce groundbreaking business ideas previously unheard of. Economist John Haltiwanger found that Americans were starting new businesses at an unprecedented rate. And he’s not mistaken. In 2020, more new businesses were launched than in any previous year, with 2021 following closely behind. According to the Kauffman Indicators of Entrepreneurship, the one-year survival rate for these startups exceeded 80% in 2021, marking the highest rate since 1999. Haltiwanger noted that a surge in new businesses is a strong indicator of job creation, innovation, and productivity growth within the economy. He further said that startup booms not only reflect technological innovation but also significantly drive it. Startups explore how to leverage new technologies, experiment with them, and create new products, pushing competitors to adapt and innovate in response. Research from Texas McCombs, which examined 6,116 patents from the mid-1970s to 2016, highlighted the impact of startups on innovation. The study found that patents from startups were cited 8.5% more each year and 21% more over a nine-year period compared to patents from established companies.

Our Methodology:

For this article, we scanned Insider Monkey’s database of 912 hedge funds as of Q2 2024 and picked companies that actively prioritize and promote the development of new and groundbreaking ideas, products, services, or business processes. From that list, we picked 10 stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors and ranked them in ascending order of hedge funds’ sentiment towards them. These companies belong to different sectors, including healthcare, technology, aerospace, and defense.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

A medical technician wearing protective gloves and a mask mixing a biopharmaceutical solution.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 84

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) ranks third on our list of the best innovative stocks that pay dividends. The American multinational and biotech company created a type of santonin for treating intestinal worms that quickly became popular due to its effectiveness. One of the founders, Erhart, used his expertise in confectionery to add almond-toffee flavoring to the medicine, making it more palatable. Additionally, the company began producing citric acid during the rise of popular drinks like Coca-Cola, which relied on citric acid as a crucial ingredient. This product soon became Pfizer’s main offering and significantly contributed to the company’s growth in the following decades.

In the second quarter of 2024, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) generated $13.3 billion in revenues, up 4.3% from the same period last year. The company’s revenue has struggled to regain its former strength since the company lost the benefits from its COVID-19 vaccine. However, the company’s real appeal has not been its revenue but its dividends. It has paid regular dividends to shareholders for the past 85 years, maintaining an impressive and lengthy streak. Moreover, the company has raised its payouts for 14 consecutive years. In the most recent quarter, it paid nearly $5 billion to shareholders through dividends. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.64%, as of September 18.

As per Insider Monkey’s database of Q2 2024, 84 hedge funds owned stakes in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), growing from 77 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at over $3.6 billion. Citadel Investment Group owned the largest stake in the company in Q2.

Overall, PFE ranks 3rd on our list of best innovative stocks that pay dividends.

