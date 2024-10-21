Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Among the Worst Performing Blue Chip Stocks in 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Worst Performing Blue Chip Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stands against the other worst performing blue chip stocks in 2024.

Strong Market Performance Amid Uncertainty

The third quarter ended with a bang, with all the major indices near record highs as investors shunned macroeconomic instability, soaring geopolitical tensions and U.S. election uncertainty. Strong gains in the quarter were fuelled by expectations of lower interest rates heading into year-end and growing expectations of a soft landing of the U.S. economy.

Artificial intelligence has been a big success story that has helped push the equity markets to record highs. Against the overall trend, the current bull market had a better second year, up 33% compared to the historical average of 13%, and a better first year, up 22% compared to the historical average of 44%, according to BofA. It’s also important to remember that even bull markets’ third years of growth can be rocky.

While the S&P 500 has gained over 60% since the 2022 lows, researchers at BofA note that there could be a significant pullback in the near future.

“Historical studies suggest that the third year of a typical bull market tends to be unremarkable as a mild bout of de-rating overshadows humdrum earnings growth,” BofA equity strategist Ritesh Samadhiya said in a note to clients.

Economic Concerns and Investment Opportunities

While voicing concern that the economy is running at a hotter-than-desired pace, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller hinted that future interest rate cuts would be less drastic than the significant move in September. According to policymakers, recent employment, inflation, GDP, and income reports indicate that the economy might not slow down.

“While we do not want to overreact to this data or look through it, I view the totality of the data as saying monetary policy should proceed with more caution on the pace of rate cuts than was needed at the September meeting,” Waller said in prepared remarks for a conference at Stanford University.

The sentiments come as investors remain cautious about the long-term outlook amid soaring geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. The growing uncertainties have been one of the catalysts behind some of the worst-performing blue chip stocks in 2024.

Nevertheless, some underperforming stocks may allow investors to purchase the long-term decline. However, many are just dealing with issues unique to their company, such as bloated balance sheets or broken business models.

It might be a while before the market bounces back. In the interim, investors should be aware of the market’s possible value stocks. Even if it is not popular or profitable in the short term, the long-term benefits of investing wisely and deviating from the crowd can be significant, according to the contrarian investing philosophy.

Investing during a market downturn may present chances for sizable returns in the long term. We examine the top 10 blue-chip losers to date and potential opportunities for investors to acquire them.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Year to Date Return: 0.5%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 84

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is one of the worst-performing blue chip stocks in 2024; its fortunes have taken a hit with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the company has made a name for discovering, developing, and selling pharmaceutical products, its stock has been under pressure, up by a partly 0.55% year to date compared to a 24% gain for the S&P 500.

Even though Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is a strong corporation, it hasn’t been able to overcome its reputation as an afterthought after its tremendous success earlier this decade as a co-developer of the coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty (in collaboration with German biotech BioNTech). The business’s post-pandemic performance has sometimes been stellar.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) gained notoriety for its coronavirus vaccine, becoming the global best-selling pharmaceutical product. Additionally, this contributed to Pfizer’s record-breaking yearly revenue of over $100 billion in 2022.

However, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s revenue opportunity decreased over the past year and a half as the demand for the vaccine decreased, and the impending patent expirations of other popular products have exacerbated the company’s problems. Because of all of this, Pfizer’s stock has underperformed over the last three years, falling more than 30%.

Additionally, Pfizer has to deal with the important patent expirations of some of its older products, which previously predicted that this would cost the company $17 billion in lost revenue between now and 2030. Eliquis, a blood thinner, and Ibrance, a treatment for breast cancer, are two upcoming major exclusivity losses.

However, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has prepared for this moment. It is currently wrapping up a record-breaking product launch run, bringing 19 new products or indications to market in just 18 months.

Parnassus Investments’ Parnassus Value Equity Fund stated the following regarding Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we added new positions in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), NICE and Charter Communications. We purchased Pfizer to capture the potential upside from any turnaround following the COVID-induced boom-bust cycle of the last few years. Pfizer’s stock price sank by more than 40% in 2023 as COVID-19 vaccine revenues rolled off, providing an attractive entry point for us. The company completed its acquisition of Seagen, which should strengthen Pfizer’s pipeline in antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). Pfizer also offers an attractive dividend yield.”

Overall PFE ranks 10th on our list of the worst performing blue chip stocks in 2024.

