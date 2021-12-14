Canada markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,748.45
    -142.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,668.97
    -43.05 (-0.91%)
     

  • DOW

    35,650.95
    -320.05 (-0.89%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7809
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.33
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    61,259.18
    -1,649.97 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.10
    -36.04 (-2.89%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,785.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,180.50
    -31.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    15,981.00
    -101.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.08
    +2.39 (+12.79%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,254.99
    +23.55 (+0.33%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6894
    -0.0024 (-0.35%)
     

Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.

The updates come as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization are all rising again and the U.S. hovers around 800,000 pandemic deaths. The latest surge, driven by the delta variant, is accelerating due to colder weather and more indoor gatherings, even as health officials brace for the impact of the emerging omicron mutant.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing pill from Merck, which was submitted to regulators several weeks earlier. If granted, the pills would be the first COVID-19 treatments that Americans could pickup at a pharmacy and take at home.

Pfizer’s data could help reassure regulators of its drug's benefit after Merck disclosed smaller-than-expected benefits for its drug in final testing. Late last month, Merck said that its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 30% in high-risk adults.

Both companies initially studied their drugs in unvaccinated adults who face the gravest risks from COVID-19, due to older age or health problems, such as asthma or obesity.

Pfizer is also studying its pill in lower-risk adults — including a subset who are vaccinated — but reported mixed data for that group on Tuesday.

In interim results, Pfizer said its drug failed to meet its main study goal: sustained relief from COVID-19 for four days during or after treatment, as reported by patients. But the drug did achieve a second goal by reducing hospitalizations by about 70% among that group, which included otherwise healthy unvaccinated adults and vaccinated adults with one or more health issues. Less than 1% of patients who got the drug were hospitalized, compared with 2.4% of patients who got a dummy pill.

An independent board of medical experts reviewed the data and recommended Pfizer continue the study to get the full results before proceeding further with regulators.

Across both of Pfizer’s studies, adults taking the company's drug had a 10-fold decrease in virus levels compared with those on placebo.

The prospect of new pills to fight COVID-19 can’t come soon enough for communities in the Northeast and Midwest, where many hospitals are once again being overloaded by incoming virus cases.

Both the Merck and Pfizer pills are expected to perform well against omicron because they don’t target the coronavirus’ spike protein, which contains most of the new variant’s mutations.

The U.S. government has agreed to purchase enough of Pfizer’s drug to treat 10 million people and enough of Merck’s to treat 3 million, pending FDA authorization.

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • IMF urges UK to give non-banks access to liquidity in market crises

    Britain should consider giving 'non-banks' access to its repurchase agreements and government bond operations as a source of liquidity in stressed markets, the International Monetary Fund recommended on Tuesday. Non-banks comprise hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, money market funds and insurance companies, which collectively now account for half of global financial activity.

  • EU to raise 50 billion euros for recovery fund in Jan-June 2022

    The funding plan, which covers the January to June period, is based on the latest forecasts for member states' payment needs from the recovery fund, the statement said. The ratio of auctioned versus syndicated long-term issues will depend on market conditions and funding needs, the Commission said, but said it will "further develop the use of auctions as an issuance format." The longer-term bonds will continue to be complemented by short-term bills at auction, the Commission said. It also expects to raise another 5.5 billion euros for other funding programmes, including the SURE unemployment scheme, the statement said.

  • Bristol Myers enters up to $920 million deal with Immatics for cancer drug

    Cancer-focused drug developer Immatics will receive an upfront payment of $150 million, up to $770 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalty payments on net sales of the therapy. IMA401, currently in pre-clinical development, belongs to a category of treatments that aim to activate T-cells, a part of the body's immune system, against cancer cells. It is geared to target proteins prevalent in many types of solid tumors, including a type of non-small cell lung cancer as well as head and neck cancer. "Bristol Myers Squibb's global clinical development and commercialization capabilities in oncology make them the ideal partner for the further development of IMA401," said Carsten Reinhardt, chief development officer at Immatics.

  • Hunger lingers for millions of underemployed, low-income Americans

    Sofia Suarez, a receptionist at a dental office in Chicago, was out of work for about three months in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing mounting bills and rising food prices, she turns to the Lakeview Food Pantry in Chicago for free groceries every month or two. Suarez, like more than 4 million Americans classified as "underemployed" by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics in October, fell through the cracks in the U.S. government's multibillion-dollar attempt to stave off financial uncertainty during the pandemic. As the U.S. economy this year came roaring back from lockdowns in 2020, low and middle-income Americans felt the sharpest hunger pangs.

  • Fire & Flower Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWD), today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

  • Tories Face Anger And Apathy As 'Partygate' Engulfs North Shropshire By-Election

    Boris Johnson's fate rests on whether the Tories can cling on in Owen Paterson's former seat.

  • Millennial Money: Keep an eye on debt using visual aids

    With an $82,000 pile of debt, buying a house seemed far in the distance for Ehren Sixon and his wife, Florida residents who embarked on a debt-free journey in 2016. They opted for the debt snowball method, a debt payoff strategy that encourages motivation by quickly attacking the smallest balances first. The couple also tracked every milestone along the way with different visual aids as they paid off car loans, student loans and credit card debt. “We wanted to be able to track our progress and k

  • Are you dreaming of a clean Christmas? Right now you can save up to $200 on Eufy robot vacuums at Amazon

    Snag a sweet Eufy robot vacuum for up to 47 percent off from Amazon. They'll even arrive in time for Christmas!

  • How do we maintain workplace culture while working from home? Ask HR

    Businesses have been forced to re-imagine how to foster connections among workers because of the pandemic. Here's how to maintain culture remotely.

  • Nawal El Saadawi remembered by Mona Eltahawy

    The influential and fearless Egyptian feminist author, doctor and government official is remembered by the journalist and social commentator

  • You hate your job – what next? The two writers exploring toxic productivity

    Out of Office, a book by Charlie Warzel and Ann Helen Petersen, explores the toxicity of productivity culture and why now is the best moment for change

  • Voyage of Time review – Terrence Malick awestruck in the face of existence

    Malick’s mood-footnote to The Tree of Life sets visions of the dawn of the universe and mankind against a ludicrously solemn Brad Pitt voiceover

  • Crunch time: is the Premier League game finally up for Burnley?

    Sean Dyche’s team went a long way to securing survival last December and start a key run against Watford on Wednesday

  • Bristol Myers enters up to $920 mln deal with Immatics for cancer drug

    Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to spend up to $920 million for global exclusive rights to an experimental immunotherapy developed by Immatics NV , the companies said on Tuesday. Cancer-focused drug developer Immatics will receive an upfront payment of $150 million, up to $770 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalty payments on net sales of the therapy. IMA401, currently in pre-clinical development, belongs to a category of treatments that aim to activate T-cells, a part of the body's immune system, against cancer cells. It is geared to target proteins prevalent in many types of solid tumors, including a type of non-small cell lung cancer as well as head and neck cancer.

  • CI Global Asset Management Announces December 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

    TORONTO, December 14, 2021--CI Global Asset Management announces the regular cash distributions for the CI ETFs for the month or quarter ending December 31, 2021.

  • Best Selling Author Patric Chan Sets To Liberate NFT Investment By Turning His Book Into NFT To Give More Value

    The rise of NFTs as a potential investment for traders to hold and earn.Penang, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patric Chan from Internet Mastermind had been selling his books on Amazon, but he had decided to stop doing so. This is because of a new digital asset called NFT. Patric plans to reward his loyal readers through this NFT initiative in the future. Imagine this, someone out there is willing to pay 1.3 million dollars for a picture of a rock which is the same image that anyone

  • Behind closed doors: Kings hold players-only meeting after blowout loss to Toronto Raptors

    Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes voice frustrations after loss to Raptors leads to players-only meeting.

  • Maison Villevert Appoints BCI as US Exclusive Importer

    BCI Bonneté BCI Bonneté HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its impressive growth as a leading importer of Terroir spirits and beverages to the U.S. market, Texas' BCI has been named the new, exclusive importer of Maison Villevert for the United States beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Jean-Sébastien Robicquet is the founder of Maison Villevert, named for a 16th-century manor house in the Charente region in southwest France which is now the company's headquarters. Maison Villevert's crea

  • RPT-JPMorgan on hiring spree as it targets pan-European consumer bank

    JPMorgan's British retail bank Chase is planning to hire hundreds more staff next year to take staff numbers above 1,000 to help it roll out investment, savings and consumer lending products, the boss of the venture told Reuters. The fledgling bank – U.S. giant JPMorgan's first overseas consumer bank – has already handled hundreds of millions of pounds of purchases across more than a million transactions, lifted by a spending splurge in the run up to Christmas, the bank said. Sanoke Viswanathan, head of JPMorgan's international consumer business, said the venture had hired 200 staff since launching in September to take its headcount to 800, and planned to hire hundreds more next year as it expands its product range. JPMorgan plans to replicate the Chase model in other markets across continental Europe in the next few years, he said.

  • Anavex Life Sciences to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

    Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:15 am Pacific Time / 11:15 am Eastern TimeNEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that its President and Chi