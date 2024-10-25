Petronet LNG Ltd (BOM:532522) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Half-Year Growth Amid ...

Dahej Terminal Utilization: 98%, compared to 109% in the last quarter and 92% in the corresponding quarter.

Quarterly PAT: INR 848 crores, compared to INR 818 crores in the corresponding quarter and INR 1,142 crores in the previous quarter.

Quarterly PBT: INR 1,140 crores, compared to INR 1,102 crores in the corresponding quarter and INR 1,520 crores in the previous quarter.

Overall Throughput (Dahej and Kochi): 239 TBTU, compared to 223 TBTU in the corresponding quarter and 262 TBTU in the previous quarter.

Dahej Throughput: 225 TBTU, compared to 210 TBTU in the corresponding quarter and 248 TBTU in the previous quarter.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company declared an interim dividend of INR7 per share, consistent with the previous year, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns.

Petronet LNG Ltd ( BOM:532522 ) is optimistic about maintaining a 95% to 100% capacity utilization at the Dahej terminal in the second half of the fiscal year due to moderate LNG prices.

The company has successfully commissioned two additional storage tanks at the Dahej terminal, enhancing its storage capacity and operational flexibility.

Petronet LNG Ltd ( BOM:532522 ) reported a 23% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) and a 24% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the previous year.

The company has significant provisions for receivables, with uncertainties around the recovery of these amounts, although they are backed by bank guarantees.

Concerns were raised about the potential impact of government decisions on domestic gas allocations, which could affect Petronet's business with certain customers.

There is uncertainty regarding the impact of potential delays in global LNG projects, which could affect future supply dynamics.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the outlook for utilization and Spot LNG pricing in the second half of the year? A: The company is optimistic about the second half, expecting demand to grow due to moderate prices. Utilization is projected to be in the range of 95% to 100% for the Dahej terminal. Spot LNG prices are currently close to long-term prices, and consumption is expected to remain high if prices stay moderate.

Q: Can you provide an update on capital deployment, including Dahej's capacity and the Kochi-Bangalore pipeline? A: Two new tanks at Dahej have been commissioned, increasing storage capacity. The regasification project at Dahej is expected to complete by March 2025, enhancing revenue. The Kochi-Bangalore pipeline is expected to be completed by March or April next year, which will connect Kochi to the national gas grid, potentially increasing utilization.

Q: What is the status of the petrochemical project in terms of CapEx and investment? A: Contracts for PMC and Licensors have been awarded, and the project is progressing with package preparations. CapEx will be higher next year as the project advances. The debt-equity ratio for financing is set at 70-30, with lender arrangements underway.

Q: How long can the Dahej regas tariff continue to increase by 5% annually, and is there a formula for calculating it? A: The 5% annual increase is contractual and will continue until 2036. There is no clause for downward revision, and the tariff is market-driven, remaining competitive compared to other terminals.

Q: What are the expectations for Dahej's capacity utilization next year with the new expansion? A: The company expects to utilize the expanded capacity of 22.5 MMTPA at Dahej, leveraging both long-term contracts and spot/short-term volumes. Utilization is anticipated to be high due to moderate prices and increased demand.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

