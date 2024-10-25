GuruFocus.com

Petronet LNG Ltd (BOM:532522) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Half-Year Growth Amid ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Dahej Throughput: 225 TBTU, compared to 210 TBTU in the corresponding quarter and 248 TBTU in the previous quarter.

  • Overall Throughput (Dahej and Kochi): 239 TBTU, compared to 223 TBTU in the corresponding quarter and 262 TBTU in the previous quarter.

  • Half-Yearly Throughput: 473 TBTU, compared to 428 TBTU in the last half-year period.

  • Quarterly PBT: INR 1,140 crores, compared to INR 1,102 crores in the corresponding quarter and INR 1,520 crores in the previous quarter.

  • Quarterly PAT: INR 848 crores, compared to INR 818 crores in the corresponding quarter and INR 1,142 crores in the previous quarter.

  • Half-Yearly PBT: INR 2,660 crores, compared to INR 2,164 crores in the H1 of last year.

  • Half-Yearly PAT: INR 989 crores, compared to INR 68 crores in the corresponding half-year of the previous year.

  • PBT Growth (H1): 23% increase compared to the previous year H1.

  • PAT Growth (H1): 24% increase compared to the previous year H1.

  • Dahej Terminal Utilization: 98%, compared to 109% in the last quarter and 92% in the corresponding quarter.

  • Kochi Terminal Utilization: 22%.

  • Dividend Payout: INR 7 per share as interim dividend, same as last year.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Petronet LNG Ltd (BOM:532522) reported a 23% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) and a 24% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the previous year.

  • The Dahej terminal achieved a high utilization rate of 98%, indicating strong operational efficiency.

  • The company has successfully commissioned two additional storage tanks at the Dahej terminal, enhancing its storage capacity and operational flexibility.

  • Petronet LNG Ltd (BOM:532522) is optimistic about maintaining a 95% to 100% capacity utilization at the Dahej terminal in the second half of the fiscal year due to moderate LNG prices.

  • The company declared an interim dividend of INR7 per share, consistent with the previous year, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

  • Quarterly PBT and PAT showed a decline compared to the previous quarter, attributed to reduced power demand and lower utilization rates.

  • The Kochi terminal's utilization remains low at 22%, highlighting ongoing challenges in maximizing its capacity.

  • There is uncertainty regarding the impact of potential delays in global LNG projects, which could affect future supply dynamics.

  • Concerns were raised about the potential impact of government decisions on domestic gas allocations, which could affect Petronet's business with certain customers.

  • The company has significant provisions for receivables, with uncertainties around the recovery of these amounts, although they are backed by bank guarantees.

and

Recommended Stories