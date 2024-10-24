PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) on Tiny Stock Ninja’s Substack by Tiny Stock Ninja. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on PETS. PetMed Express, Inc.'s share was trading at $3.9 as of Oct 23rd.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is entering a potential turnaround phase after years of mixed performance. The company, which has historically been a cash-generative pet wellness business, has struggled recently due to mismanagement and increasing competition. However, with a new management team in place, led by CEO Sandra Campos, there are signs of renewed focus and operational improvement. Campos, who was appointed in April 2024, quickly returned the company to GAAP profitability within two months, signaling that the company may be on the verge of a recovery. PetMed Express sells a variety of pet products, including prescription medications, supplements, food, and other supplies, and has remained a relevant player in the pet care industry for nearly three decades.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express initially built its business by offering a cost-effective alternative to veterinarians who charged high prices for pet medications. By 2005, more than half of its sales were generated online, and the company grew its reputation through catalog and TV marketing as 1-800-PETMEDS. Over the years, the company’s core business has remained relatively consistent, with flea, tick, and heartworm medications comprising a significant portion of revenue. Despite the growth of competition, especially from companies like Chewy, PetMed Express continues to offer a competitive product range.

Under the previous CEO, the company experienced missteps, including operational inefficiencies and strategic misalignments, such as allowing its PetCareRX business to compete directly with its core brand. Campos immediately began addressing these issues, focusing on customer retention and optimizing marketing efforts. Her strategy has shifted towards a balanced approach to customer acquisition and retention, while also exploring logical add-ons to the company’s core prescription business.

Two key initiatives being prioritized are AutoShip and the expansion of private-label prescriptions. AutoShip, which accounts for 56% of PetMed’s business, is viewed as an area for growth, and the company is introducing new features to make the service more flexible for customers. The private-label initiative is also promising, as it offers higher margins and cost savings for customers. Campos has engaged with the company’s veterinary advisory board to align product offerings with consumer needs, focusing on chronic pet health issues and preventative care.

