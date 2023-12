LIMA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Friday cut its economic forecast for this year, predicting a contraction of 0.5% compared to a prior expectation of 0.9% growth.

The bank maintains its 3.0% economic growth forecast for 2024, the bank said in a report.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Kylie Madry)