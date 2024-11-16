Is Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) the Best Multibagger Stock to Buy Heading into 2025?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Multibagger Stocks To Buy Heading into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) stands against other best multibagger stocks.

November has been an eventful month so far for the market as the Fed cut rates by a quarter percentage and president-elect, Donald Trump won the election for the second time. The market reacted positively to these events as the major indices touched all-time highs and even Bitcoin finally broke off its shell after many months, reaching an all-time high of $93,000.

More recently, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that solid economic growth, low unemployment, and inflation above 2% mean there’s no urgency to cut interest rates. Speaking in Dallas, Powell said inflation is on a path toward the Fed's 2% target, allowing for cautious policy adjustments.

He highlighted the economy's strong fundamentals but acknowledged persistent inflation pressures. While a rate cut is expected by the market in December, it anticipates fewer cuts next year due to steady inflation and policy uncertainties. According to the CME FedWatch, 62.4% of the interest rate traders expect a 25 bps rate cut in December. However, in January, 55.5% of the market anticipates the rates to remain the same after the December cut.

Powell emphasized that the Fed will monitor inflation closely, especially housing costs, as it aims to reach its target sustainably.

Election Boosts Market Optimism but Risks Remain

Stuart Kaiser, Citi's head of equity trading strategy recently joined CNBC’s Closing Bell. In the post-election discussion, Kaiser expressed a generally optimistic outlook, with confidence that the markets have cleared the immediate uncertainties related to the election. Kaiser noted a temporary boost from this event but emphasized that moving forward, market focus will return to U.S. economic growth, the Fed’s actions, and corporate earnings.

While he believes valuations are currently more justifiable with expected growth from deregulation and new policy changes, he remains cautious about risks tied to bond market movements and rising yields. He suggested that rising yields linked to economic growth are manageable for equities, but warned against yields climbing due to fiscal or tariff issues, which could unsettle the market.

Regarding equity strategy, Kaiser advocated a cautious approach to small-cap investments, preferring high-quality, profitable small caps due to their domestic focus, which could shield them from trade policy risks impacting larger companies. Additionally, although Kaiser doesn't handle non-traditional assets directly, he acknowledged that assets like Bitcoin might gain traction in a strong economic or supportive policy environment.

