Persimmon weighs £1bn bid for rival housebuilder Cala

One of Britain’s biggest property developers is exploring a £1bn takeover of rival house builder Cala.

Persimmon, which has a market value of £4.7bn, is understood to be mulling a bid ahead of a deadline next week, according to Sky News.

Cala, which is owned by Legal & General (L&G), has a price tag of around £1bn.

The auction comes amid an election campaign in which housebuilding is expected to figure prominently.

Persimmon is currently Britain’s third-largest housebuilder, behind Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments.

The firm’s share price has rallied by over 20pc in the last year under chairman Roger Devlin and chief executive Dean Finch.

In a trading update last month, Persimmon said it was on track to deliver growth in new home completions this year to up to 10,500.

The developer completed the sale of 10,000 homes last year, which was a 33pc decrease from 2022. Other housebuilders also cut back on delivery due to a lack of interest from potential buyers and increased cost of materials.

Cala, which has a target of 3,000 new homes a year, reported a fall in half-year profits last autumn, citing a “challenging market”.

Rival housebuilders are also expected to consider bids for Cala, including Taylor Wimpey and Avant Homes, according to Sky News.

The sale, overseen by bankers at Rothschild, will take place next week. It comes after L&G brought in a new chief executive, António Simões, in January. The former HSBC and Santander executive replaced prominent business leader Sir Nigel Wilson at the helm of the firm.

A takeover of Cala by another major housebuilder would come after Barratt Developments unveiled a £2.5bn deal to acquire rival Redrow in February.

Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were among eight housebuilders named by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in February over concerns they had exchanged commercially sensitive information.

The list of criticisms directed towards developers was wide-ranging – The CMA’s report warned of some poorly built properties, including collapsing staircases and ceilings in new homes and “shoddy work” from management providers.

Underpinning everything was a view that the quality of UK homes has fallen far short of where it needs to be.

The CMA stressed that a more structural overhaul of the sector is needed – which is something the regulator cannot achieve alone.

In an unusual move, the CMA specifically singled out Britain’s broken planning system and called for “fundamental interventions that go beyond the way in which the housing market itself works”.

The bottom line, the CMA said, is that too few homes are being built – particularly in places where they are needed most.

It laid out a series of recommendations, including clearer local authority targets and a more streamlined sign-off process, as CMA officials called for the Government to intervene on an issue that will dominate headlines in the run-up to the election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer already said during his 2023 conference speech that he will “bulldoze” Britain’s planning system and build 300,000 homes a year.

Last year, Britain built 234,000 new homes, more than at any point in the previous four years but well below the Government’s 300,000 per year target.

A Persimmon spokesman said it could not comment on speculation. L&G declined to comment.