Is Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) a Stock Worth Waiting For?

Long Cast Advisers, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. While the major indices saw double-digit gains in certain situations, the cumulative returns of the fund for the 4Q23 quarter (which ended on December 31, 2023) were -8%. Cumulative net returns were +10% for the year. LCA has returned a total of 165% net of fees, or 13% CAGR, since its launch in November 2015 through the end of the third quarter of 2023. Examine the top 5 holdings of the fund for a brief understanding of their best picks for 2023.

Long Cast Advisers featured stocks such as Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) is an environmental and technology know-how company. On February 12, 2024, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) stock closed at $7.77 per share. One-month return of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was -2.26%, and its shares gained 17.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) has a market capitalization of $105.775 million.

Long Cast Advisers stated the following regarding Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"I recently met someone who worked at the Hanford site who spoke highly of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PESI) management and indicated that despite persistent squabbles between state, local and federal agencies eventually PESI would get the grouting project. Signs continue to point to a likely 2024/2025 start. That alone could contribute +$2 / share in earnings. As I wrote two quarters ago, it seems worth the wait."

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 6 hedge fund portfolios held Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) at the end of third quarter which was 6 in the previous quarter.

