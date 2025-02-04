Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Unveils ‘Perion One’ to Revolutionize Digital Advertising

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI Stocks Making Waves on Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) stands against the other AI stocks.

The United States’ lead in artificial intelligence technology has become questionable after the release of DeepSeek’s AI models. As a direct consequence, the US Commerce Department is now looking into whether the Chinese company used US chips that were not allowed to be shipped to China in the first place. Last week, DeepSeek’s AI model and its free assistant, which the company claimed used less data and power than US models, wreaked havoc in the tech world and resulted in a massive broad market sell-off.

Investors began questioning the sustainability of the huge investments in AI made by leading tech giants and the significant power demand from power-hungry data centers. DeepSeek’s emergence led to worries that cost-effective AI solutions would erode market share and US tech companies' profitability. Consequently, a rout sparked that wiped around $1 trillion off U.S. technology stocks.

DeepSeek has claimed that its chatbot performs on par or better than Microsoft-backed OpenAI at a fraction of the cost. However, a report published by NewsGuard has revealed that the chatbot achieved only 17% accuracy in delivering news and information. It further revealed that it repeated false claims 30% of the time and gave vague or useless answers 53% of the time in response to news-related prompts, raising doubts about the claims it initially made.

While clarity on these models is yet to be achieved, the current restrictions on companies such as Nvidia have been in place to stop the most sophisticated chips from reaching China and restrict the country from taking the lead in AI. According to a source reported by Reuters, however, organized AI chip smuggling to China has been tracked out of a few countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

In this regard, Singapore's trade ministry noted that there is no reason to believe that DeepSeek obtained any export-controlled products from the country. It further noted that it has always upheld the rule of law and acted decisively against those who disobey the rules.

"We expect U.S. companies to comply with U.S. export controls and our domestic legislation. Our customs and law enforcement agencies will continue to work closely with their U.S. counterparts."

