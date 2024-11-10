Perella Weinberg Partners Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: US$0.29 (vs US$0.048 loss in 3Q 2023)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$278.2m (up 100% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: US$16.4m (up from US$2.05m loss in 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 5.9% (up from net loss in 3Q 2023). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.29 (up from US$0.048 loss in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Perella Weinberg Partners Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.7% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the US.

Performance of the American Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 17% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Perella Weinberg Partners' balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

